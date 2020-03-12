F1 boss Chase Carey is on his way to Vietnam to hold ‘crisis talks’ in a bid to save the race amidst rumours it has been postponed.

Formula One is scheduled to head to Hanoi for the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix on April 5 but the race is in doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month Vietnam put into place travel restrictions that could prevent Ferrari personnel from entering the country before later blocking visa-free travel from the UK.

Despite that officials continued to insist that the grand prix would go ahead.

Reports on Wednesday claim the government has had a change of heart.

“The meeting today of the F1 chairman and with Hanoi City’s authorities has confirmed the race will be a temporary delay,” read a message on social media.

“However, for the exact policy according to this Covid-19 problem, we will announce it to our customer from March 15th.”

The tweet was published by an accredited photographer.

Formula 1, though, isn’t giving up on a Vietnam GP.

According to Motorsport.com, F1 boss Carey is on his way to the country to try salvage the grand prix.

A Formula 1 spokesperson said: “We are still in discussions with the promoter and authorities regarding the race and visas and no further updates at this time.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.