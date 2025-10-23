Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a team committing an alleged ‘substantial’ breach of the FIA cost cap during the 2024 season as Oscar Piastri issues an update on Lando Norris’s ‘repercussions’ at McLaren.

With rumours emerging of a significant Audi F1 engine shortfall for 2026, and Red Bull bringing McDonald’s into F1 for the first time, here’s today’s roundup…

F1 team in alleged ‘substantial’ 2024 cost cap breach

Aston Martin has accepted a minor procedural breach of Formula 1’s financial regulations relating to last year’s cost cap amid allegations of a ‘substantial’ breach for one of its rivals.

It’s understood Aston Martin is one of two teams that caught the eye of the governing body as it works to sign off on last year’s accounts, a process that has been delayed and remains ongoing.

PlanetF1.com understands Aston Martin’s breach was a matter of administration and a result of extenuating circumstances.

Oscar Piastri confirms McLaren has dropped Lando Norris ‘repercussions’

Oscar Piastri has revealed that McLaren has dropped its ‘repercussions’ against Lando Norris following the United States Grand Prix.

Norris has sanctioned by McLaren after making contact with Piastri at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month.

After his mistake contributed to both McLarens retiring on the opening lap of the Austin sprint last weekend, Piastri has confirmed that he and Norris will start with “a clean slate” in Mexico this weekend.

Worrying Audi F1 engine figures rumoured ahead of F1 2026 debut

The new Audi F1 engine for the F1 2026 season could be up to 31bhp down on the Mercedes power unit, it has been claimed.

Audi F1 will make its long-awaited Formula 1 debut in F1 2026 as the German manufacturer rebrands the existing Sauber team, having completed its 100 per cent takeover of the Swiss-based squad at the start of this year.

Audi will be one of five engine manufacturers represented in F1 next season along with Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and fellow newcomers Red Bull Powertrains-Ford.

Red Bull brings McDonald’s into F1 with Brazilian GP deal in place

Red Bull has announced a Sao Paulo Grand Prix sponsorship deal with fast food giants McDonald’s, marking the first time the brand has appeared on track in Formula 1.

The famous ‘golden arches’ will appear on the Halo of the Red Bull RB21 at Interlagos as part of a wider collaboration that will see the energy drink enter selected McDonald’s branches in Brazil.

It is understood the deal between the two brands stems back as far as 2024 when former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s personal sponsorship arrangement with McDonald’s led to the establishment of a relationship between the two sides.

Jack Doohan’s Alpine return hopes collapse

Jack Doohan is now considered highly unlikely to return to a Formula 1 race seat with Alpine for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after it emerged that the Australian driver’s ambitious plot to replace Franco Colapinto for the final three races of the current campaign collapsed.

Doohan was replaced by Colapinto ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

