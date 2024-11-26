Tuesday’s F1 news includes a potential lifeline for Daniel Ricciardo after the Cadillac F1 team were provisionally approved for F1 2026.

Let’s rush through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo to return with Cadillac F1?

Should Cadillac F1 bring back Daniel Ricciardo for F1 2026?

Could Daniel Ricciardo make an unexpected return to Formula 1 with the new Cadillac F1 team for F1 2026?

With General Motors set to arrive in F1 via their Cadillac brand in little more than a year’s time, conversations about the team’s driver lineup will soon have to be held.

PlanetF1.com’s US editor Elizabeth Blackstock has put together a shortlist of drivers who could appeal to Cadillac F1, with Ricciardo featuring among a range of exciting options.

Rubens Barrichello ‘ready’ to become Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate

Former Ferrari star Rubens Barrichello has quipped that he is “ready” to return to F1 as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate at Aston Martin.

Alonso’s current team-mate Lance Stroll has come under fire recently following a disastrous Brazilian Grand Prix, where he beached his car as he attempted to recover from a crash on the formation lap.

Now 52, Barrichello, who never formally announced his retirement from F1 after leaving Williams in 2011 and was last linked with a return with the Caterham team a decade ago, has declared himself open to becoming Alonso’s team-mate.

Fred Vasseur responds to Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz clash in Las Vegas

Fred Vasseur has told his feuding drivers there “won’t be an issue” despite Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both fuming after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc launched an X-rated rant over team radio at the end of the race in Vegas, having been reassured that Sainz would not overtake him on his exit from the pits before his team-mate flew past on the very next straight.

With Ferrari still in the hunt for the Constructors’ Championship ahead of the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Vasseur has insisted that the drivers will be kept under control.

Michael Andretti speaks out after Cadillac F1 entry announcement

Michael Andretti has spoken out after General Motors received an “agreement in principle” to enter Formula 1 in F1 2026 under the Cadillac brand.

Although Andretti led the charge for Andretti Global to join the Formula 1 grid, going through the tendering process with the FIA before putting the building blocks into place for a Formula 1 team, it is GM and Cadillac that are provisionally on the grid in F1 2026.

The Andretti family will remain involved in the team in some capacity, with Mr Andretti’s father and 1978 World Champion Mario to become a non-executive director.

Valtteri Bottas: Red Bull ‘don’t really like me’

Valtteri Bottas has ruled himself out of the running to replace Sergio Perez for F1 2025, claiming “some people” at Red Bull “don’t really like me.”

Perez is increasingly likely to be dropped at the end of F1 2024, with Helmut Marko confirming that a final decision will be made following next month’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Bottas previously served as Lewis Hamilton’s wingman at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, but does not believe Red Bull are likely to give him a call.

