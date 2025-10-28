F1 has announced that its partnership with entertainment giants, Disney, will begin with a series of activities at November’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The sponsorship deal was announced back in May, collaborating with its Mickey & Friends brand from the 2026 season onwards, and that partnership will make its debut on the streets of Las Vegas.

Among a series of sponsored activities, the pre-race national anthem will have something of a difference in Las Vegas, with the Disneyland Band set to perform The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the Saturday night race.

Formula 1 and Disney also confirmed that the brand’s flagship character, Mickey Mouse, will conduct a “one-of-a-kind” performance in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, combining music and pyrotechnics ahead of the weekend.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will also be appearing at a local community day in Las Vegas, and Mickey & Friends will also be taking in a special walk of the pit lane, offering select main grandstand ticket holders the opportunity to walk the pit lane themselves.

“The Disney brand represents the power of storytelling, creativity and connection – values that resonate deeply with fans and partners alike worldwide,” said Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products.

“We are thrilled to be uniting sports, pop culture and entertainment in a way that delivers an unforgettable experience for both Mickey and Friends and F1 fans globally.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial cfficer of Formula 1 and President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc, added: “Our collaboration with Disney builds on a shared passion for storytelling, innovation and creating memorable moments.

“As we look ahead to the global Disney’s Mickey & Friends and Formula 1 launch in 2026, the Fuel the Magic program will bring two iconic brands together to give fans of all ages a race weekend filled with creativity, entertainment and a touch of magic.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be taking place from 20-22 November, with the circuit flowing through the city’s streets – including a long straight down the famous Las Vegas Strip.

George Russell was the winner of last year’s edition of the race, with Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz having rounded out the podium.

