With the F1 2024 grid confirmed, here are all the drivers listed in order from eldest to youngest. Who will be the oldest and youngest driver in 2024?

While F1 is usually regarded as a ‘young driver’s game’, there are no teenagers taking part next season. The majority of the drivers are in their 20s – 65% of the field falls into this age range.

Six members of the grid are made up of seasoned veteran in their 30s – exactly 30% of the field, leaving just one driver – or 5% – in their 40s. No prizes for guessing who that is.

Who are the youngest drivers on the grid for F1 2024?

With no teenage racers on the grid and no new rookies for 2024, the youngest driver in F1 will again be McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The Australian was born on April 6th 2001.

Piastri is just over three months younger than the next youngest driver on the grid, fellow sophomore Logan Sargeant. The American was born on December 31st 2000, making him 23 years old when he lines up on the grid come the start of the season. Fellow 2000 baby is Yuki Tsunoda, who is entering his third season in Formula 1 this year – he was born on May 11th.

Lando Norris also remains one of the youngest drivers on the grid, born on November 13th 1999, despite entering his sixth season in the sport and having carved out a name for himself as one of the most talented drivers.

Who are the oldest drivers on the grid for F1 2023?

There’s no sign of the Spaniard slowing down just yet, but the most experienced F1 driver ever (377 race starts at the conclusion of 2023), Fernando Alonso, is the eldest driver on the grid in 2024, born on July 29th 1981.

With Kimi Raikkonen retiring at the conclusion of 2021, Alonso becomes the only driver left to have driven in the old V10 era that ended at the conclusion of 2005.

While the only driver in his 40s, he’s not the only driver left to have made his debut in the 2000s. While Alonso made his debut with Minardi in 2001, Lewis Hamilton entered the sport in 2007 as a fresh-faced upstart alongside Alonso at McLaren. Hamilton was born on January 7th 1985.

For the next earliest debutant. Nico Hulkenberg joined the sport with Williams in 2010. The Haas driver was born on the August 19th 1987.

Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen are the only other drivers in 2024 who are in their 30s, though Carlos Sainz will celebrate his 30th birthday on September 1st to join that list.

What is the gap between the oldest and the youngest F1 driver in 2023?

The gulf between the oldest and youngest driver’s ages in 2023 is particularly eye-opening, at 19 years, 8 months, and 9 days between Fernando Alonso’s birth in July 1981 and Oscar Piastri’s in April 2001.



That gap is just long enough to have given Alonso enough time to grow up, go through the junior formulae, and get all the way into Formula 1 and have already made his debut by the time his youngest grid rival was born! Alonso made his Grand Prix debut at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix on March 4th – Piastri was born 33 days later.

What age is the reigning F1 World Champion?

Max Verstappen enters 2024 as the reigning F1 World Champion. The Dutch driver is 26 years old, and will turn 27 on the 30th September – towards the end of the 2024 campaign.

Verstappen was born in 1997, as was 2022 F1 title rival Charles Leclerc – the Monégasque driver was born just 17 days after Verstappen.

F1 2024 drivers: From eldest to youngest

Fernando Alonso – 29/07/1981

Lewis Hamilton – 07/01/1985

Nico Hulkenberg – 19/08/1987

Daniel Ricciardo – 01/07/1989

Valtteri Bottas – 28/08/1989

Sergio Perez – 26/01/1990

Kevin Magnussen – 05/10/1992

Carlos Sainz – 01/09/1994

Pierre Gasly – 07/02/1996

Alex Albon – 23/03/1996

Esteban Ocon – 17/09/1996

Max Verstappen – 30/09/1997

Charles Leclerc – 16/10/1997

George Russell – 15/02/1998

Lance Stroll – 29/10/1998

Zhou Guanyu – 30/05/1999

Lando Norris – 13/11/1999

Yuki Tsunoda – 11/05/2000

Logan Sargeant – 31/12/2000

Oscar Piastri – 06/04/2001

