Isack Hadjar, the Racing Bulls driver, was involved in an altercation with a fan moments before a live Sky F1 interview during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Hadjar claimed his best result of the F1 2025 season in Monte Carlo, finishing sixth – the highest-placed driver behind the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

It came after the French-Algerian rookie started fifth, with Hamilton’s penalty for impeding Verstappen promoting Hadjar up a place on the final starting grid.

After completing his duties in the media pen in Monaco, Hadjar made his way towards the Sky F1 television crew of presenter Simon Lazenby and pundits Jenson Button and Naomi Schiff for a live post-qualifying interview.

However, Hadjar was seen in a tense altercation with a fan as he arrived on set.

Footage shows Hadjar scowling at a male fan just before appearing on air, with the driver then following the individual on to the bridge to Red Bull’s hospitality unit in the paddock.

The camera turns away from the scene before Hadjar appears on screen with the Sky F1 crew moments later, with the 20-year-old still looking angrily into the middle distance as the interview begins.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the stand off was caused by a misunderstanding between Hadjar and the fan, who had asked the Racing Bulls driver for a photograph as he exited the media pen.

The fan proceeded to make a disrespectful comment towards Hadjar, with the pair having a conversation before moving on.

The incident with Hadjar came just a week after Yuki Tsunoda, the Red Bull Racing driver, was subjected to a barrage of online abuse, some of it racist in nature, following an incident with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Tsunoda was seen making a hand gesture in frustration towards Colapinto after the Alpine got in his way at the Villeneuve chicane during FP1 at Imola, with the Japanese driver on the receiving end of an online pile on.

The abuse of Tsunoda was condemned by the Alpine team and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA president and a passionate campaigner against online abuse, who both issued statements on the matter.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at Imola, both Tsuonda and Colapinto also called for calm.

Colapinto doubled down on his stance at Monaco last weekend, warning that he will not hesitate to block users for making abusive comments.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I received a lot of criticism on social media since I was in Formula 2.

“I think we are athletes and we have to focus on what we can control.

“There are things out of our control that we cannot really change, how people respect the others and what those people do, and I try my best to try to ban people that I can control regarding more that are my fans.

“That’s a work in progress.

“I know there is some overreacting and they are very passionate but they are also very euphoric and some are a bit aggressive. That’s the reality.

“So on my side, I’m trying to do my best. I know a lot of people are receiving hate. I did as well.

“So just things that we need to take out of our head when you’re on track and just focus on driving.”

