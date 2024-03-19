Oliver Bearman has been touted for a seat on the grid in 2025, with Haas mooted as a potential destination for the teenager as the Ferrari-linked driver stakes a claim to return to the top category on a full-time basis after his impressive debut in Saudi Arabia.

That would leave a space needing to be made at the team however. With Bearman already down to take part in an extended free practice schedule with Haas this season, one of Nico Hulkenberg or Kevin Magnussen could have their seat under threat come 2025.

Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham was asked about the prospect of Bearman making his way onto the grid for next season, and she agrees with the widely-held view that the British teenager made a positive impression on his debut last time out in Jeddah.

With the question put to Pinkham on the F1 Nation podcast by press conference host Tom Clarkson of which current Haas driver would be most likely to make way for Bearman however, the Sky Sports F1 presenter responded by joking it was a “mean” question to choose between the pair and her opinion “doesn’t count”.

In offering a qualified answer afterwards though, she stressed that there is still a long way to go this season, but of the current Haas drivers, it’s Magnussen who may be the one under threat.

“They’re both great drivers,” she said of Magnussen and Hulkenberg.

“They’re both experienced, based on current form on the first couple of races it’s Hulkenberg, who’s in the points, but that was, of course, an almighty team effort, thanks to Kevin Magnussen.

“So they’re both proven entities, I suppose, within the sport and because of that, this would be the place to blood him because it would be great to get a young driver in there of his calibre.

“And I feel like Kevin had a sort of second coming with the sport. I think he wouldn’t feel as if he hadn’t given it his all. I’m not saying he’s done in the sport because he’s still young, especially compared to some of the others, but he’s had a second crack, which he wasn’t expecting.

“And I feel like he’s very philosophical as well, you know, now he’s a dad, he knows that there’s a world and a life outside of F1.

“So naturally, I guess you would say it would be Kevin. You know, some people are talking about it as early as this year, whether they would make space for him, I suppose that is the ruthless nature of Formula 1.

“But, you know, we’re two races in for goodness’ sake, let’s just let everybody just bed in and settle down and prove what they can do.”

