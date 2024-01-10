F1 driver deletes ‘team-mates again’ Instagram post to stop rumour mill

Pierre Gasly quickly deleted a post of him and Yuki Tsunoda labelled “team-mates again” so as not to give out the wrong impression.

Gasly and Tsunoda built up quite the friendship during their two years together at AlphaTauri and that friendship has continued on even as Gasly moved to Alpine.

During the 2023 season, Gasly was filmed picking Tsunoda up so he could dunk in a basketball hoop and now the Frenchman has shared an image of the two spending some off-season time together.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda catch up in the off-season

Gasly posted an image of him and Tsunoda at the karting track with the caption “teammates again” but quickly deleted the image with the most likely reason being he did not want people to take the caption too seriously.

Even if the post is now deleted, it is not the first time the drivers have appeared on each other’s social media, highlighting the good friendship they share.

In 2023, Tsunoda described Gasly as “like a brother” after their time together.

“Pierre was more like a brother, just really fully open,” Tsunoda said. “I just feel really, really comfortable with Pierre.

“When [I see Pierre] at the track, we say hi. He’s living in Milan, so any time I can text him and we can go for food.”

The feeling is mutual with Gasly expressing his sorrow at losing the Japanese driver as a team-mate at the end of the 2022 season.

“He doesn’t live that far from my house in Milan so I am sure we will get some more time in the off season to catch up,” said Gasly.

“But there is no bullsh*t with Yuki and that is one thing I will really appreciate. Everything which goes through his mind is out of his mouth in a flash of light.

“He’s a very unique character, got a great sense of humour, no filter, which can be quite surprising at times, but he is a great human being. Really enjoyed these last two years seeing him evolve within the team.

“Also as a person I think he has developed quite a lot – definitely someone I appreciate, and I’ll happily call as a friend now.”

