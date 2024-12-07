F1 driver at risk as FIA confirm Abu Dhabi GP qualifying investigation

Nico Hulkenberg has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after an FIA investigation into an infringement during qualifying.

It sees the Haas driver drop from fourth on the grid to seventh for Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Nico Hulkenberg has been summoned to the stewards

Going quickest as the drivers put in their final laps in Q3, he was relegated to fourth on the grid where he was 0.291s down on Lando Norris.

P4 though, was still his best for the season having previously grabbed P6s in Silverstone and Singapore.

But that is now under threat after he was summoned to the stewards.

Hulkenberg was noted for overtaking in the pit exit.

“Alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and noncompliance with Race Director’s Event Note (item 12.4, document 13) – Overtaking in the pit exit road,” by the stewards.

More to follow…

