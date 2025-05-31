The FIA has launched an investigation over a potential breach committed by Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Stroll qualified a disappointing 14th in Barcelona on Saturday with the Canadian more than half a second slower than Aston Martin team-mate and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso.

Lance Stroll under investigation over alleged Spanish GP breach

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Stroll is under investigation over an alleged breach of Article 35.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and noncompliance with Race Director’s Event Notes in Spain, with the Aston Martin driver allegedly failing to be weighed immediately after qualifying.

Stroll and an Aston Martin team representative were required to report to the FIA stewards at 1745 local time on Saturday.

PlanetF1.com understands that a final decision on Stroll’s alleged breach will not be communicated until Sunday in Barcelona.

Lance Stroll vs Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Under F1’s rules, drivers are compelled to be weighed immediately after qualifying and race sessions in the FIA’s garage area in the pit lane.

A failure to comply with the rule is understood to carry the risk of a severe sporting penalty.

However, once he climbed from the car Stroll remained in the Aston Martin garage before heading to be weighed via the paddock.

“After the second Qualifying session, the driver Lance Stroll, car number 18, did not follow the post Qualifying drivers weighing procedure as laid out in the Race Director’s Event Notes, item 13,” reported FIA Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer.

“Firstly the driver stayed 5 minutes in the teams garage before proceeding to the scales and secondly he did not proceed through the pit-lane.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying, Stroll admitted he has had a tricky weekend so far.

He said: “I think it’s just been tricky. I don’t have all the answers.

“From the first lap of the day it was just tricky to get on top of the balance and the car was moving.”

More on Lance Stroll and Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lance Stroll news

👉 Aston Martin news

Stroll sits 11th in the Drivers’ standings entering the Spanish Grand Prix having scored 14 points so far in F1 2025.

However, the 26-year-old has not added to his tally since finishing ninth in China in March, seven days after starting the season with a fine sixth place in Australia.

Alonso, meanwhile, remains one of four drivers yet to score a point in F1 2025 along with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, his predecessor Jack Doohan and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

Read next: Jenson Button thief jailed after £250,00 robbery