The current F1 driver tipped to be next Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers has tipped Lando Norris to become the next Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen after an excellent 2023 for the McLaren star.

Norris is generally considered to be one of the finest young talents on the grid currently and crucially, the McLaren driver is a couple years younger than the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

It is that, and his performances in 2023, which has made Dutch driver Albers predict that Norris could go on to emulate Hamilton or Verstappen.

Lando Norris predicted for future success

Norris had a breakthrough year in 2023 when he scored seven podiums, doubling his career tally up until that point. He now looks one of the leading candidates to take the fight to Verstappen and Albers believes the 24-year-old could be a future World Champion.

“Lando Norris is someone who could eventually grow to the level of Verstappen and Hamilton,” Albers wrote in his De Telegraaf column.

“He was put under pressure a few times by rookie Oscar Piastri, especially in qualifying, but Norris showed who is boss after that. He was really much faster than Piastri on Sundays.”

Albers also praised Piastri, who he said he was curious to see how he would get on in his second season.

“I am curious to see how he will present himself in his second year in Formula 1. A debut season like that is always different. You are under less pressure then.

“You also saw that with George Russell alongside Hamilton, because Russell was generally the weaker in the races in his second Mercedes year anyway.”

Another rookie highlighted by Albers was Liam Lawson who he said it was a “shame” the Kiwi is without a seat.

“Personally, I do think it is a shame that Liam Lawson does not have a seat,” he said.

“As a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, he did very well for five race weekends. I think Lawson deserved a chance, especially in such a training team like AlphaTauri.

“Shame! Though I wouldn’t be surprised either if that changes during the 2024 season.

“If Sergio Perez continues like this at Red Bull, I highly rate the chances of him being replaced by Ricciardo, provided he performs well. And then the way will still be clear for Lawson.

“Perez especially should be very happy that he signed a two-year contract extension in 2022.Otherwise, he would not have been at Red Bull next season already.”

