Alpine are reportedly the latest name to enter the bidding for Williams’ Franco Colapinto as the Williams F1 2024 rookie tops the sport’s most-wanted list.

Colapinto has emerged as a surprise target for a number of teams after debuting for Williams at Monza, but with no race seat free at Grove in F1 2025, the Argentine is looking for his next step in the sport.

Alpine reportedly enter race to sign Franco Colapinto

Colapinto was not a name on many radars earlier in the year, but his surprise call up and subsequent impressive performances now have him as one of the hottest names in F1.

Williams still have him under contract but the position of reserve driver being the most they could offer, other teams are circling.

Red Bull have already been touted as a potential next destination for the 21-year-old but German publication Auto Motor und Sport is reporting that Alpine may be keen to secure Colapinto’s signature.

The suggestion is that executive advisor Flavio Briatore is lining up Colapinto for an F1 2026 seat but it remains to be seen whether he would want to leave Williams only to sit on the sidelines.

The only team with a vacant seat for next year is Sauber although Red Bull may be able to do some restructuring in order to make a place for Colapinto at junior team VCARB.

Colapinto has insisted his focus is on this season, but did say his managers were working behind the scenes to secure his future.

“My managers are doing an amazing job and I really trust them,” he told Sky F1.

More from PlanetF1.com

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

F1 2024 power rankings: Lando Norris overtakes Max Verstappen as Perez plummets further

“But my job is driving a car quick enough and turn the wheel and their job is to find me a seat, so they are doing a great job on that.

“I’m not really focused on what’s happening. I don’t want to put too much energy on it. I know that there are no seats left at the moment and there is no space for me to go.

“But I’m driving to show that I deserve a seat in Formula 1 and that I deserve my place here, that I came to stay and not to be only a couple of races, so I hope to be [giving] that impression.

“I’m sure I’m going to be back in the future, ’26, ’27. I’m sure I’m going to be back, so I’m going to work hard for that. Of course, still a couple of races left this year to show what I can do, so that’s good news.”

Read next: Johnny Herbert speaks out on Max Verstappen amidst Jos Verstappen bias accusation