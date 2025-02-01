F1 driver net worth 2025: The 10 reported richest drivers on the F1 grid

F1 drivers are among the highest-paid athletes in the world, and we are taking a look at some of those to accrue a high reported net worth.

While some drivers earn extremely high salaries, they can supplement their earnings with personal sponsorships, business interests and much more – while many choose to live in the famously tax-friendly Monaco, which allows people to keep most of what they earn while offering safety and seclusion from the wider world. With that, here is a look at the reported net worth of some of the wealthiest drivers in Formula 1.

F1 driver net worth: What is the reported top 10 for 2025?

10 – George Russell net worth: $16m

George Russell became the ‘senior’ driver at Mercedes in time for the 2025 season when Lewis Hamilton departed for Ferrari, and has steadily built his reputation on the grid.

With high-net worth drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen all leaving the grid for 2025, this promotes Russell into the reported top 10 as his own success continues to grow.

9 – Esteban Ocon net worth: $21m

Esteban Ocon’s net worth has been reported to be around $21million, after earning a solid living on the Formula 1 grid for almost a decade since his debut with Manor.

Ocon opted to move to Haas after his deal with Alpine drew to a close at the end of 2024, marking the third team switch of his career to date.

The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner holds multiple personal sponsorships alongside his Formula 1 income.

8 – Lando Norris net worth: $30m

Lando Norris became one of Formula 1’s highest-earning drivers in 2024 after his increased McLaren salary took effect, but his first wins and helping the team to a Constructors’ Championship were likely to have brought healthy bonuses with that.

As with many drivers on this list, estimates in the media vary for Norris’ net worth, but his status of living in Monaco along with his high salary are likely to see him move up this list in years to come.

Away from Formula 1, he owns gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, began his own karting brand, LN Racing Kart, and holds a number of personal sponsorship deals.

7 – Pierre Gasly net worth: $33m

Estimates for Pierre Gasly’s net worth vary, but the most common report is of a figure of $33m for the Alpine driver, following stints at Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

His Alpine deal was due to come to an end in 2024, but 2025 sees him begin a multi-year extension to stay with the team moving moving forward, with Forbes reporting he earned $12m with the French constructor last season.

=4 – Carlos Sainz net worth: $50m

Now a Williams driver, Carlos Sainz has reportedly accrued a net worth of $47m throughout his Formula 1 career, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The Spaniard has been in F1 since 2015, this year marking his 11th in the sport. He was one of the highest-earning drivers in 2024, according to Forbes, though it is unclear what the nature of his Williams deal is offering him.

=4 – Lance Stroll net worth: $50m

While being the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll brings about benefits of its own, Lance Stroll has reportedly accrued a fortune of $50m in his own right through a combination of his salary from his F1 career and sponsorships.

=4 – Charles Leclerc net worth: $50m

One of F1’s highest-paid drivers for several years now, with a reported income of $27m in 2024, Charles Leclerc has continually grown his presence on the grid.

With an increasing collection of cars as well as a passion for other hobbies away from F1, Leclerc has a long-term commitment that will likely see him continue to climb this list in the years to come.

3 – Max Verstappen net worth: $217 m

Max Verstappen‘s net worth has skyrocketed in recent years, and has been listed by Forbes as the highest-paid F1 driver in both 2023 and 2024, taking home a reported $75m including bonuses last year.

He was the youngest person listed on the Quote 500, the list of the 500 richest people in the Netherlands, with his reported net worth of €210m [$217m] placing him 322nd in those rankings in October 2024.

Away from F1, Verstappen is looking at setting up his own GT team, Verstappen.com Racing, which he aims to get fully up and running in 2025. Alongside that, he also has business interests in Team Redline, the prominent sim racing team for which he also takes part in online races during his down time.

2 – Fernando Alonso net worth: $240m

In at number two is double World Champion, Fernando Alonso, whose high salary has come with two decades at the top of motorsport, with a reported net worth of $240m to match.

Alonso’s activities away from the F1 circus include the funding and opening of the Fernando Alonso Sports Complex in his native Asturias, which features both a museum of his career and a karting circuit for the next generation.

He also has one eye on the future, founding A14 Management, the driver agency that has now placed its first young talent on the Formula 1 grid in Gabriel Bortoleto.

1 – Lewis Hamilton net worth: $434m

Lewis Hamilton tops the list of current F1 drivers for his reported net worth, with the Sunday Times having placed him on their 2024 Rich List at £350m [$434m].

Having worked his way through the motorsport ranks, father Anthony famously having worked four different jobs to be able to pay the bills and fund his motorsport career, Hamilton’s subsequent success has paid back that commitment – and some.

Away from the track, the seven-time World Champion’s work includes endeavours such as Mission 44 and the Hamilton Commission, which aims to bring more people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds into motorsport.

He also holds business interests in multiple areas, launching a non-alcoholic agave spirit in 2024 as he broadens his horizons beyond Formula 1.

