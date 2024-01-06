F1 driver numbers: Which numbers will the 20 F1 drivers be using in 2024?

F1 driver numbers are a chance for each driver to identify themselves in their own right, and marks a huge branding opportunity to boot. For most, there’s a big personal connection to their number – often through karting. For Daniel Ricciardo for example, his race number was also the number of the house he grew up in and the number of his racing idol, Dale Earnhardt, while Lewis Hamilton used the number 44 throughout his early days in motorsport. Here is a look at the numbers with which all 20 F1 drivers will have on their cars in the 2024 season. How are F1 driver numbers decided? In 2014, the FIA introduced a rule in which drivers were allowed to choose their own number between 2 and 99 to race with for the whole of their Formula 1 career, with the number 1 reserved solely for the reigning World Champion. Max Verstappen has opted to use the number 1 on his car for the season ahead, while Lewis Hamilton opted to keep the number 44 on his car while he was reigning World Champion – the choice is up to the driver. Drivers are not allowed to change their number through their career, and if a driver’s desired number is unavailable at the time they arrive in Formula 1, they have to find their second choice. 2024 F1 driver numbers

1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2 Logan Sargeant, Williams

3 Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

4 Lando Norris, McLaren

10 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

16 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

18 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

22 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

23 Alex Albon, Williams

24 Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1

27 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

31 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

44 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

55 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

63 George Russell, Mercedes

77 Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1

81 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Which F1 driver numbers are back up for grabs for new drivers?

FIA rules stipulate that a F1 driver numbers have to be out of use for two full seasons before they can be used by any new drivers, to allow time for drivers to either return to F1 through coming out of retirement or regaining their seat.

Those who left Formula 1 at the end of 2021 see their numbers re-enter availability for use, with the numbers 7, 9 and 99 becoming available again – last used by Kimi Raikkonen, Nikita Mazepin and Antonio Giovinazzi respectively.

Numbers 5 (Sebastian Vettel), 6 (Nicholas Latifi), 47 (Mick Schumacher) and 88 (Robert Kubica) are all reserved until the end of 2024, with their last race weekend having taken place at the end of 2022.

Nyck de Vries’ number 21 will also become available again at the end of 2025 after his most recent race in July 2023.

The only number unavailable for use for any driver is the number 17, with the FIA retiring it as a mark of respect for Jules Bianchi after his tragic passing following his injuries sustained at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

