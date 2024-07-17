Valtteri Bottas reportedly held a ‘secret’ meeting with Williams boss James Vowles at the recent British Grand Prix as the former Mercedes driver aims to seal his place on the F1 2025 grid.

Bottas is one of seven drivers on the current grid who remain without a deal for next season, with the Finn unlikely to be retained by Sauber as the Swiss-based team prepare to become Audi in F1 2026.

Valtteri Bottas ‘sneaks’ into Williams for F1 2025 talks

PlanetF1.com revealed in May that Bottas had emerged as a serious contender to rejoin Williams for F1 2025, having been spotted entering the team’s hospitality unit for a meeting with Vowles during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend at Imola.

Bottas previously worked with Vowles at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, winning a total of 10 races, and started his F1 career with Williams in 2013, registering nine podiums in four seasons before being signed as Nico Rosberg’s replacement at the end of 2016.

Vowles has made no secret of his desire to sign Carlos Sainz over recent weeks, describing the outgoing Ferrari star as Williams’ “number-one target” at last month’s Canadian Grand Prix.

With Sainz still stalling on a decision on his future, however, Vowles recently admitted that Williams will have to explore alternative options for F1 2025.

A report by Swiss-German publication Blick has claimed that Bottas ‘sneaked’ into Williams’ motorhome at Silverstone, wearing a black t-shirt and black cap, for a 30-minute discussion with Vowles as both parties look to seal the deal.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the British GP, Bottas teased that a deal to remain on the grid for next season is getting “closer” and described himself as being “in a good position” on the driver market.

He said: “I feel like things are starting to progress and get closer, I think, in a good way hopefully.

“But still I have nothing to announce here and nothing has been signed, but it’s progressing.

“I think I’m in a good position. Some people in the paddock still, luckily, know what I can do, what are my strengths to be part of a team, but it takes time finalising things to be 100 per cent confident.

“It’s not frustrating. It’s actually exciting. It’s part of the sport and we’re actually still in July. I’ve been in this situation before that I’ve had to wait until September or October.

“So I think we’re still in a decent situation.

“If you would ask me in October, if we’re in this situation, then it may be starting to get frustrating, but in July, not really.”

