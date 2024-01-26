F1 drivers and their partners: Who are the grid currently dating or married to?

F1 drivers spend a lot of time travelling the world, and some of them do so with friends, family or loved ones.

As a result, the other halves of the drivers are often seen around the paddock cheering on as part of those in the corner of each driver.

Here is a look at who each of the F1 drivers on the 2024 grid is known to be dating, who they have been linked with, or whether they are single.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is currently dating the daughter of three-time World Champion Nelson Piquet, Brazilian model and influencer Kelly Piquet. Rumours began about their relationship in October 2020 after Verstappen commented on Kelly’s Instagram post.

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez married his wife, Carola Martinez, on June 2018 and the couple share three children, two sons and a daughter. Their son, Sergio Jr was born in December 2017, and their daughter, Carlota, followed in September 2019, before Emilio, their youngest son, was born in the run-up to the Spanish Grand Prix in 2022. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting at a disco. Carola is not well-known, but she has accumulated 41,000 Instagram followers who enjoy viewing her family snaps.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

According to most news sources, Lewis Hamilton appears to be currently single, but his most famous relationship was Pussycat Dolls lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, with the pair having been a couple when he won his first World Championship in 2008, and were said to have dated on and off for seven years. Since then, he has also been rumoured to have been linked to several others, though he opts to keep his love life private.

George Russell

George Russell is currently in a relationship with financial broker, Carmen Montero Mundt. The couple were first seen together in the paddock at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello. George and Carmen initially decided to keep their relationship private, but in recent years they have been spotted attending events together, and George frequently appears on Carmen’s social media pages.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc split from long-term girlfriend Charlotte Sine in December 2022, but has widely reported to have been dating TikToker and art history student Alexandra Saint Mleux since the summer of 2023.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz Jr is believed to be currently dating press officer Isabel Hernaez, though the relationship is not officially confirmed. The couple were first linked in 2017 but have kept their personal lives very quiet. However, Isabel has shared photos of herself on social media attending a variety of Grand Prix weekends in support of Ferrari.

McLaren

Lando Norris

Lando Norris is a popular member of the Grand Prix team and loved by his fanbase. The British driver is currently single following a split from his girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira, a Portuguese model. In September 2022, Lando said in a statement: “After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends. I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness.”

Oscar Piastri

Joining the Formula 1 grid only this year, Australian driver Oscar Piastri is new to the attention being a high profile F1 driver can bring. He is currently in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer who he met at school. Lily can often be spotted supporting her boyfriend at key sporting events including the F1 event in Bahrain at the start of the 2023 season, and they were pictured together at the Autosport Awards in 2021 after Piastri won the Formula 2 title.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso was married to Spanish singer Raquel de Rosario for 5 years before the couple announced their divorce in 2011. He most recently dated Austrian TV presenter, Andrea Schlager. The couple first met on the F1 grid while Andrea was working as a sports reporter for Austrian outlet, ServusTV, but announced their split early in 2023. Alonso was then briefly linked with pop music superstar, Taylor Swift, after an online rumour spread like wildfire – he nodded to the rumours by posting a TikTok with one of her songs playing in the background and winking at the camera, but denied they were an item.

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll is currently single having previously dated Italian model, Sara Pagliaroli. It is thought the couple have now gone their separate ways, but there has been no official post announcing their split. Both have removed any traces of each other from their social media feeds.

Alpine

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is currently dating medical student and model Flavy Barla, who won the title of ‘Miss Côte d’Azur’ in 2022. The pair were first spotted together towards the end of the 2023 season, and the couple have since posted pictures together on social media.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has been linked to model Francisca ‘Kika’ Cerqueira Gomes since 2022, and while she was spotted in the F1 paddock, they did not confirm the status of their relationship for quite some time – and they opt to keep their relationship mostly private.

Williams

Alex Albon

Alexander Albon is currently dating professional golfer Muni He, better known as Lily. The pair first met in 2019 and frequently appear together on social media posts. In one post, the Chinese sportswoman said she was “very lucky” to have Alexander in her life, and he also wore a golf ball-inspired helmet for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, with Lily appearing in a video on social media announcing the helmet design.

Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant’s relationship status is currently unknown.

Visa Cash App RB

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has so far kept his private life completely out of the spotlight. It is believed he is single.

Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo is widely reported to have been dating Heidi Berger, daughter of 10-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger, since 2021. While the Honey Badger opts to keep his love life out of the public eye, a rare photo of the couple emerged via social media when they attended a friend’s wedding in 2023.

Stake F1

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is currently dating Australian Olympic cyclist Tiffany Cromwell. The couple first got together in 2020 and announced their relationship in a Valentine’s Day post that year. Tiffany is currently part of the UCI Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM team and has won numerous accolades in cycling competitions. This was Valtteri’s first relationship following his divorce from his wife Emilia Pikkarainen in 2019.

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu is currently believed to be single.

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen is married to his wife Louise Gjorup. The pair keep their relationship very private, marrying in a private ceremony in 2019. They welcomed a baby daughter named Louise in January of 2023. Magnussen shared a post explaining that she was seven weeks premature.

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg is married to his wife, Egle Ruskyte. The German driver began dating the Lithuanian fashion designer and model back in 2015. He proposed to her in 2020 during a romantic trip to Venice. In 2021, the Hulkenbergs welcomed their first child, a daughter named Noemi Sky.