F1 driving Liberty Media towards record financial result

Liberty Media is on target to record its biggest year ever in Formula 1 terms following the posting of its third-quarter earnings.

Announced on Wednesday, Formula 1 generated revenue of $869 million for the three months to the end of September, an $8 million increase on the previous year.

To date in 2025, Liberty Media has seen $2.498 billion in revenue courtesy of F1, placing it already on par with its full-year income in 2022 with three months remaining.

Income in the final quarter has been over $1 billion for the past two years, leaving F1’s commercial rights holder on target for its best result since taking control of the sport in 2017.

Teams have also been rewarded, with $968 million paid out to them so far this year – approximately 39 per cent of Liberty’s F1 income – with $341 million paid out in Q3 alone.

Prize money is distributed to teams each season based on the income of the current campaign and the finishing order of last year’s championship.

PlanetF1.com has estimated that last year’s Constructors’ Championship winners McLaren have therefore pocketed $114.6 million.

However, with success bonuses based on the results of the previous 10 years, it’s believed Mercedes has received $159.6 million and Ferrari $192 million.

The future also looks positive for Liberty Media, having inked a deal with Apple for broadcast rights into the United States, replacing ESPN in what is a key growth market for the sport.

There have been announcements in other regions too, including Globo in Brazil and Televisa in Mexico.

In addition to broadcast rights, there has been development in terms of race hosting agreements, with a four-year extension announced for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It’s a key announcement as the Baku event is believed to be one of, if not the highest-paying event on the schedule, worth an estimated $60 million annually.

Liberty’s Q3 results also offered a first look at its MotoGP interest, with revenues for the quarter of $169 million, for an operating income of $26 million.

