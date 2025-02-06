Thursday’s F1 news includes an Eddie Jordan health update after his cancer diagnosis and Williams closing in on a new title sponsor.

With Lewis Hamilton barred from more Ferrari testing, here’s today’s roundup of the main F1 headlines…

F1 news: Eddie Jordan update, Williams title sponsor and more

Eddie Jordan has ‘great chance of survival’ after cancer diagnosis

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan says he has “a great chance of being survival” after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

Jordan revealed late last year that he had been diagnosed with a “quite aggressive” form of bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

The 76-year-old has provided an encouraging update after undergoing chemotherapy.

Williams reportedly close to title sponsorship deal for F1 2025

Williams are closing on a title sponsorship deal with Australian technology company Atlassian for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

It comes after the team announced at the end of the last year that Spanish bank Santander will link up with the team for F1 2025 following the signing of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

Atlassian, a multi-million-dollar company based in Australia, is the firm behind the Jira project management software product.

No more TPC testing for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will no longer be allowed to test previous Ferrari F1 cars ahead of the F1 2025 season having hit the maximum allocation of test days for this year.

Under the revised TPC [Testing of Previous Car] rules for F1 2025, drivers competing in the World Championship are limited to a maximum of 1,000 kilometres of TPC running spread across four different test days.

The rule was introduced after a Max Verstappen test caused controversy in 2024.

Robert Kubica relives 2011 rally crash

February 6 marks 14 years since Robert Kubica’s rally crash, with the former BMW-Sauber, Renault and Williams driver lifting the lid on the extent of his injuries.

Kubica, who claimed his only F1 victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, has revealed that he suffered 42 fractures and lost three quarters of his blood after an accident at the Ronde di Andora rally in 2011.

He returned to F1 for a single season with Williams in 2019.

Christian Horner downplays F1 2026 Honda engine fears

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is convinced that Honda will produce a “competitive” engine for new partners Aston Martin for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, admitted to select media including PlanetF1.com that the Japanese manufacturer is “struggling” with the demands of the new engine rules.

Honda will link up with Aston Martin for F1 2026, with Red Bull joining forces with US giants Ford.

