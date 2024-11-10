Sunday’s F1 news includes “evidence” emerging in the tyre-cooling row and Red Bull being urged to replace Sergio Perez with Valtteri Bottas for F1 2025.

Let’s rush through the day’s headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Red Bull, Valtteri Bottas the ideal Perez replacement and more

Red Bull ‘watergate’ concerns raised after Singapore GP ‘evidence’ spotted

Red Bull spotted ‘alleged evidence’ of rival F1 2024 teams using water to cool their tyres in the aftermath of September’s Singapore Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

It comes after it emerged over the Brazilian GP weekend that Red Bull had raised concerns that some teams – including F1 2024 title rivals McLaren – have been adding water to their tyres to help manage overheating.

Red Bull are said to be well versed in this practice, having previously employed it themselves before it was outlawed by an FIA technical directive some years ago, with the tyres produced by F1 supplier Pirelli notoriously prone to overheating.

Red Bull urged to sign Valtteri Bottas as Sergio Perez F1 2025 replacement

Red Bull should sign outgoing Audi F1 driver Valtteri Bottas as Sergio Perez’s replacement for the F1 2025 season as a “stop-gap” solution alongside Max Verstappen.

That is the opinion of F1 broadcaster Jennie Gow, who believes the prospect of Bottas racing for Red Bull is not as “totally weird” as it sounds.

Bottas is set to be left without a seat for next season after Audi F1 confirmed this week that Gabriel Bortoleto will partner Nico Hulkenberg, with the Finn open to a return to Mercedes as reserve driver.

Jeremy Clarkson: Lewis Hamilton ‘too old’ and ‘past his prime’ in F1

Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson believes the Brazilian Grand Prix proved that outgoing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is “too old” and “past his prime” in Formula 1.

And he reckons Hamilton‘s F1 2021 title rival Max Verstappen may be the “greatest driver we’ve ever seen” after claiming arguably the best victory of his career in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton, who announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, will turn 40 in January.

Liam Lawson questions McLaren use of UK national anthem

Red Bull VCARB driver Liam Lawson has called “bullsh*t” on the British national anthem being played after McLaren victories when the team were founded by a “legend” of New Zealand motorsport.

Despite being founded by the great Bruce McLaren, of Auckland, McLaren compete under a British licence with the UK national anthem playing on the podium when the team win.

Lawson has hit out at the trend, commenting: “It makes no sense. It’s a New Zealand team, the name is still McLaren. It’s complete bullsh*t, to be honest.”

Williams: Franco Colapinto under ‘reasonably long contract’

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, has insisted that Franco Colapinto is under a “reasonably long contract” amid interest from the likes of Red Bull and Alpine.

Colapinto’s impact since replacing Logan Sargeant has seen him attract interest from a number of teams, including Red Bull, whose adviser Helmut Marko has admitted that the Argentine’s long-term Williams deal could pose a “problem” to the team’s hopes of signing Colapinto.

It has been claimed that Alpine are more open to the possibility of a loan deal for F1 2025, despite already having Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan signed up for next season.

