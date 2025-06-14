The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be renewed until at least 2027, though PlanetF1.com has learned no deal has yet been signed.

The race is unique in that Formula 1 itself is the promoter, in theory making negotiations easier, and has been on the schedule since 2023.

F1 working towards short-term Las Vegas GP contract extension

The Las Vegas Grand Prix featured without additional notation on the 2026 F1 calendar released earlier this week, leading to suggestions a deal has been agreed but not announced.

That has been further fuelled by Emily Prazer, who told media in Canada that a two-year deal was on the table.

“We’ve agreed collectively that we’re going to do a two-year extension for 2026 and ’27,” said Prazer, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Prazer is also the chief commercial officer of Formula One Management.

The intent for a comparatively short-term deal comes against the backdrop of a number of significant extensions inked in recent times.

Miami has been confirmed until 2041, while Australia is locked away until 2037, Bahrain 2036, and Madrid (joining the calendar next year) until 2035.

However, president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Steve Hill said not much should be read into the length.

“The length of extensions don’t really reflect anything, other than it just makes sense incrementally, we know what’s going to happen over the next couple of years,” Hill said.

“We’re planning on this being a permanent race, we’ll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward

“It just has an impact that we aren’t able to replicate on an annual basis for anything else. Nothing else has actually changed.”

The Las Vegas race has had a troubled start, with initial set-up costs believed to have exceeded $500 million.

Underwhelming ticket sales were also noted in Liberty Media’s fourth-quarter report at the end of 2024 with efforts this year aimed at meeting the market with increased general admission tickets.

There’s a thought that, given its early tribulations, a short-term deal is a way to continue the event without raising alarm among shareholders as F1 presses on with an even that has underperformed against its own expectations.

“We want to make sure that we’re continuing to evolve what we’re doing. But the intent is a much longer-term arrangement,” Prazer said.

“As we all know, the race has had its challenges, but we’re coming out the other side. So we want to make sure that it continues to work for both sides.

“So collectively, we sat down and agreed that was the best approach. We’re very much planning longer-term, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

F1’s desire to have a race on the Strip came to fruition in 2023 but has not exactly grabbed the attention of both the locals and those watching at home.

The construction around the site in particular has been a sore spot for residents who feel F1 has been too restrictive with their actions.

On track at least, there have been some exciting races with George Russell winning the 2024 event while Max Verstappen won the maiden event in 2023.

PlanetF1.com understands that, once an extension has been agreed, that a formal announcement will be made.

