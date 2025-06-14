The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2027 after agreeing a two-year extension to its current contract.

The race is unique in that Formula 1 itself is the promoter, in theory making negotiations easier, and has been on the schedule since 2023.

Las Vegas GP confirmed for F1 2026 and 2027 seasons

Given it already featured on the 2026 calendar, Vegas’ extension was thought to be a matter of when not if but the length of the new deal is notable in comparison to other recent announcements.

While the likes of Miami have been confirmed until 2031, the Nevada race has only been penciled in for 2026 and 2027.

However, president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Steve Hill said not much should be read into the length.

“The length of extensions don’t really reflect anything, other than it just makes sense incrementally, we know what’s going to happen over the next couple of years,” Hill said, as per Autosport.

“We’re planning on this being a permanent race, we’ll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward

“It just has an impact that we aren’t able to replicate on an annual basis for anything else. Nothing else has actually changed.”

That belief was echoed by F1 with president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and chief commercial officer of F1 Emily Prazer saying the intent was for it to be a “longer-term arrangement.”

“We’ve agreed collectively that we’re going to do a two-year extension for 2026 and ’27,” Prazer said.

“We want to make sure that we’re continuing to evolve what we’re doing. But the intent is a much longer-term arrangement.

“As we all know, the race has had its challenges, but we’re coming out the other side. So we want to make sure that it continues to work for both sides.

“So collectively, we sat down and agreed that was the best approach. We’re very much planning longer-term, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

F1’s desire to have a race on the Strip came to fruition in 2023 but has not exactly grabbed the attention of both the locals and those watching at home.

The construction around the site in particular has been a sore spot for residents who feel F1 has been too restrictive with their actions.

On track at least, there have been some exciting races with Goerge Russell winning the 2024 event while Max Verstappen won the maiden event in 2023.

