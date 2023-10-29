F1 takes swift action after fan fight erupts at Mexican Grand Prix

A fan has been banned for life by F1 after starting a fight in the stands during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Videos emerged on Sunday of a fan inside the Foro Sol Stadium section throwing punches at other spectators who were dressed in red.

The aggressive fan was then wrestled back by other members of the crowd before being escorted away by security.

PlanetF1.com reached out to Formula 1 and the sport confirmed the fan was immediately ejected and has since been given a lifetime ban from attending the sport.

The incident was an isolated event of violence in what was another well-supported Mexican Grand Prix.

But while there were no other incidents of violence, there were boos aimed at Charles Leclerc following his opening lap tangle with home favourite Sergio Perez.

As he approached the mic to speak immediately after the race, the home crowd began to boo the Ferrari driver, so much so that he commented on it.

“A lot of booing, a lot of booing, guys,” Leclerc said in the immediate aftermath of the race among the disapproving fans in the Foro Sol Stadium section.

“I mean, honestly, I had nowhere to go. I was a bit in between the two Red Bulls and unfortunately I touched Checo, but I had nowhere to go.

“It’s life, it damaged my car and unfortunately it ended the race of Checo, but on our end we maximised our race.

“So it’s life. Of course I’m disappointed to end the race of Checo like that, but I really didn’t do it on purpose and I had nowhere to go.”