Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari being disqualified over a flexi-wing breach at the Le Mans 24 Hours and new evidence from the battle between Max Verstappen and George Russell at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Ferrari disqualified over Le Mans flexi-wing breach

The Ferrari factory car of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen has been disqualified from the 2025 Le Mans 2024 Hours over a technical breach.

It comes after Robert Kubica, the former BMW, Renault and Williams F1 driver, claimed an emotional victory at the endurance classic on Sunday.

Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen finished fourth on the road at Le Mans, one year after winning the legendary race.

Untelevised team radio sheds new light on Max Verstappen, George Russell tensions

Untelevised team radio footage from the Canadian Grand Prix has revealed how Max Verstappen and George Russell both tried to land each other in trouble behind the Safety Car.

Russell claimed his and Mercedes’ first victory of the F1 2025 season in Montreal on Sunday, dominating from pole position with Verstappen second and Russell’s team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli third.

Russell survived a post-race protest by Verstappen’s Red Bull team to keep his fourth career win.

Carlos Sainz issues fan plea ahead of F1 movie release

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has called for hardcore Formula 1 fans to be “open minded to Hollywood films” ahead of the release of the new F1 movie later this month.

Sainz was among the drivers to attend the premiere of the Brad Pitt blockbuster in New York on Monday.

It is expected to attract millions of new fans to the sport following the success of Netflix’s hit F1 docuseries Drive to Survive.

Max Verstappen and George Russell agree on one thing at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and George Russell agreed that there “was not really a gap” for Lando Norris in his battle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri made contact while duelling for fourth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Montreal in the first major collision between the F1 2025 title contenders.

Watching the highlights in the cooldown room in Canada, Russell and Verstappen were in agreement that there was no space for Norris.

Red Bull approached FIA race director over ‘gamesmanship’ fears

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that the team approached FIA race director Rui Marques over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend to warn him to keep an eye on “some potential gamesmanship.”

Max Verstappen arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix with the threat of a one-race ban hanging over him following his ugly clash with George Russell at the previous race in Spain.

Horner was alarmed by Russell’s quip after qualifying in Montreal that the Mercedes driver had “a few more points on my licence to play with” ahead of a potential battle with Verstappen.

