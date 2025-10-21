Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the FIA announcing a further punishment for Carlos Sainz as Max Verstappen pings McLaren driver Lando Norris in untelevised team radio footage from the United States Grand Prix.

With Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Hert announcing his 2026 plans, and Fred Vasseur responding to Ferrari’s vote of confidence, here’s todays roundup…

Carlos Sainz hit with FIA penalty points after United States Grand Prix incident

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has had two penalty points added to his F1 superlicence following his clash with Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the United States Grand Prix, the FIA has confirmed.

Sainz and Antonelli made contact at the tight Turn 15 in the early stages of Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Spaniard will serve a five-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix as a result.

Max Verstappen pings Lando Norris over team radio after track limits breach

Untelevised team radio footage from the United States Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Max Verstappen pinged Lando Norris for a track limits breach.

Norris found himself on three track limits strikes at an early stage of the race as he fought to repass Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari for second place.

Verstappen provided an amusing response over team radio when informed that Norris had locked up and ran wide at one corner.

Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta confirms F2 move for 2026

Colton Herta, the newly signed Cadillac test driver, has confirmed that he will race in F2 with the Hitech team next season.

Herta announced last month that he will leave the US-based IndyCar Series at the end of 2025 to pursue his dream of racing in F1.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will race for Cadillac in F1 2026.

Toto Wolff weighs in on Max Verstappen title chances after United States GP victory

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, believes Max Verstappen holds a “psychological advantage” over McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris entering the final five races of the F1 2025 season.

Verstappen sits just 40 points behind championship leader Piastri after claiming a third victory in four races at the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver is chasing a fifth consecutive title.

Fred Vasseur responds to Ferrari vote of confidence amid Christian Horner rumours

Fred Vasseur has claimed that Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s statement over the United States Grand Prix weekend was aimed at a mysterious “third party.”

It comes after Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, was again linked with an F1 comeback with Ferrari.

PlanetF1.com understands that the role of Ferrari team boss is highly unlikely to appeal to Horner, who is thought to be prioritising a team-ownership-style role upon his expected F1 comeback.

