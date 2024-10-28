Monday’s F1 news features the FIA hitting Max Verstappen with a further punishment – additional points on the Red Bull driver’s superlicence – after his Mexico GP clash with Lando Norris.

Let’s fly through the day’s headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Max Verstappen gets penalty points, Horner presents Norris data, more

Max Verstappen halfway towards F1 race ban as FIA confirm penalty points

Max Verstappen has had two penalty points added to his F1 superlicence in addition to his in-race punishments during the Mexican Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed.

The Red Bull man was hit with time penalties totalling 20 seconds for two separate clashes with McLaren driver and F1 2024 title rival Lando Norris during Sunday’s race in Mexico City.

The FIA have added two penalty points to Verstappen’s licence for good measure, increasing his overall tally to six for the last 12 months.

Drivers are hit with a one-race ban when they reach 12 penalty points, with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen becoming the first to fall foul of the rule – introduced in 2014 – earlier this season.

Christian Horner shares Lando Norris data in firm Max Verstappen defence

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner offered a firm defence of Max Verstappen in Mexico, bringing GPS data from Lando Norris’s car to his post-race media briefing.

Norris took 10 points out of Verstappen’s lead in Mexico City, with the pair separated by 47 points ahead of the final four races of the F1 2024 season.

Horner arrived at his post-race media duties armed with GPS data of Norris’s car in an attempt to demonstrate that the “laws of physics” would have prevented the McLaren from making the corner as he tried to pass Verstappen around the outside of Turn 4 on Lap 10.

Martin Brundle ‘upset’ by ‘plain dangerous’ Max Verstappen move

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says he was “particularly upset” about Max Verstappen’s “plain dangerous” move on Lando Norris at Turn 7 in Mexico, which resulted in both drivers taking to the run-off area.

After falling behind Norris at Turn 4, Verstappen launched an highly aggressive move down the McLaren’s inside a few corners later with the Red Bull rejoining the track ahead.

Brundle described Verstappen’s move as “ridiculous” and claimed he was fortunate to avoid a stricter punishment, such as a drive-through penalty.

Liam Lawson rebuked by Helmut Marko after Sergio Perez battle

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has rebuked Liam Lawson for reacting “too strongly” in his battle with Sergio Perez during the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lawson, widely regarded as the leading candidate to replace Perez at Red Bull for F1 2025, enjoyed a wheel-to-wheel battle with the inder-pressure veteran and was captured waving his middle finger at Perez as he passed him on the pit straight.

Will Sergio Perez finish the F1 2024 season at Red Bull?

Former Williams and Toyota driver Ralf Schumacher fears Sergio Perez may not finish the F1 2024 season with Red Bull after a disastrous performance at his home race in Mexico.

Perez remains without a podium since April with his season going from bad to worse in Mexico, where he was knocked out of Q1 before being hit with a penalty for starting outside of his grid slot en route to a distant 17th place.

“Red Bull will make a decision after this weekend,” Schumacher believes.

