Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a prominent FIA steward taking aim at Max Verstappen as Fernando Alonso’s mystery illness is confirmed as an intestinal infection.

F1 news: Max Verstappen under fire, Fernando Alonso infection and more

Johnny Herbert takes aim at Max Verstappen’s ‘horrible mindset’

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has hit out at Max Verstappen’s “horrible mindset” after slapping the Red Bull driver with a 20-second penalty in Mexico.

Verstappen was hit with two separate 10-second penalties for incidents with McLaren’s Lando Norris during last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, with the Red Bull driver’s conduct in wheel-to-wheel battle coming under scrutiny.

Herbert was on the four-man stewards’ panel that decided Verstappen’s punishment, with the former F1 driver describing the reigning World Champion’s antics with Lando Norris as an “absolute no-no.”

Fernando Alonso seeing specialist over intestinal infection

Aston Martin have confirmed that Fernando Alonso will once again miss his media activities on Thursday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with the 43-year-old seeing a specialist over an intestinal infection.

It comes after the two-time World Champion sat out media day in Mexico last weekend with an unspecified illness.

In a short statement, Aston Martin said Alonso has returned to Europe for “further treatment” with an extra day set to “ensure” that he will be fit to compete in Sao Paulo this weekend.

Helmut Marko confirms Max Verstappen grid penalty incoming

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has confirmed that Max Verstappen is to serve a grid penalty at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was forced to switch to an older unit after being plagued by engine complaints in Mexico, with Marko estimating the reigning World Champion to be 3-8kph down on the straights.

Marko says Red Bull “cannot avoid” Verstappen taking a new power unit and triggering a penalty in Brazil. A five-place grid drop expected.

Audi F1 announce new hires, restructure as F1 2026 plans ramp up

Audi F1 have announced the signings of Giampaolo Dall’Ara and Ignacio Rueda, with Sauber stalwart Beat Zehnder moving to a new role as the team’s F1 2026 entry preparations ramp up.

Dall’Ara has been appointed to the role of head of race engineering, with former Ferrari man Rueda joining as sporting director. Zehnder, meanwhile, is to become the director of signature programmes and operations.

In July, Audi F1 confirmed the appointment of former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as chief operating and technical officer, followed by the signing of Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who will start work as team boss next year.

Lewis Hamilton to drive Ayrton Senna McLaren in Brazilian GP tribute

Lewis Hamilton is poised to drive Ayrton Senna’s title-winning 1990 McLaren F1 car at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix in a tribute to the late three-time World Champion.

The Brazilian GP is expected to be an emotional occasion with the F1 2024 season marking the 30th anniversary of Senna’s death.

Hamilton has made no secret of his admiration for the Brazilian icon over the years and is set to drive a classic Senna F1 car at Interlagos for the first time after qualifying on Saturday.

