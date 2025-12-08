Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the FIA issuing a further punishment to Yuki Tsunoda following his skirmish with Lando Norris at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With Max Verstappen receiving an apology from Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, here’s today’s roundup…

FIA confirms Yuki Tsunoda penalty point after Lando Norris incident

Outgoing Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has had one penalty point added to his F1 superlicence for his aggressive defence against Lando Norris at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

It comes after the Tsunoda was handed a five-second time penalty during the F1 2025 title decider at Yas Marina.

Tsunoda was penalised for making more than one change of direction when defending against Norris on the back straight.

Max Verstappen receives Andrea Kimi Antonelli apology after F1 2025 title defeat

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli approached Max Verstappen to apologise for his mistake in Qatar in the aftermath of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it has emerged.

Antonelli made an error in the closing laps of the penultimate race in Qatar, allowing Lando Norris to claim an extra two points.

Norris went on to defeat Verstappen in the F1 2025 title race by two points.

Jack Doohan in line for Haas reserve role for F1 2026

Former Alpine racer Jack Doohan could secure an F1 lifeline with Haas for the F1 2026 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

Doohan is thought to be weighing up a move to the Japan-based Super Formula category for next season, with the move – yet to be signed – thought to come with support from Toyota.

With Toyota acting as Haas technical partner, that could see Doohan become the team’s reserve driver for next season,

Lando Norris set to pay more than €1million for F1 2026 superlicence

Lando Norris’s F1 2025 title triumph is set to come at a cost with the McLaren driver expected to pay in excess of €1million to enter the F1 2026 world championship.

In addition to a base fee for the licence, which PlanetF1.com understands is in the region of €11,842, drivers play a €2,392 per-point fee.

As a result of his performance in 2025, Lando Norris‘ licence is the most expensive for F1 2026 at €1,023,507 – though still short of the €1.3million Max Verstappen forked out after his dominant 2023 season.

Martin Brundle on what Lewis Hamilton has ‘missed terribly’ at Ferrari

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton has “missed terribly” a figure he can lean on at Ferrari in F1 2025.

Hamilton endured a difficult first season at Ferrari in 2025 after more than a decade at Mercedes, failing to register a podium finish across a season for the first time in his career.

The seven-time world champion’s year was defined by a series of awkward interactions with new race engineer Riccardo Adami, who previously worked with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, over team radio.

