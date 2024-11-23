Saturday’s F1 news includes an update on Franco Colapinto after a 50G Las Vegas GP crash and Jos Verstappen’s vow to Red Bull amid those lingering rumours that Max Verstappen could join Mercedes in F1 2026.

Let’s rush through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Franco Colapinto update, Jos Verstappen and more

Franco Colapinto to be assessed before Las Vegas GP decision

Williams team principal James Vowles says the health of Franco Colapinto is “the priority” of the team after a huge 50G crash in Las Vegas GP qualifying.

Colapinto crashed heavily in the closing moments after Q2 after a touch with the inside wall sent him hard into the barrier on the exit of Turn 16.

Vowles has confirmed that Colapinto will be assessed overnight before a decision is taken on whether he will race in Nevada.

Max Verstappen to take sabbatical when Red Bull contract ends?

Max Verstappen could take a sabbatical from F1 at the end of his current Red Bull contract at the conclusion of the F1 2028 season.

That is the claim of Jos Verstappen, who is adamant that his son will see out the entirety of his Red Bull deal despite interest from Mercedes.

Verstappen, who could secure a fourth consecutive World Championship in Las Vegas, has been linked with a move to Mercedes throughout F1 2024.

Christian Horner responds to Toto Wolff comments over Susie Wolff investigation

Christian Horner says he was “surprised” to see recent comments from Toto Wolff regarding short-lived allegations made about his wife Susie Wolff last year.

Wolff claimed this week that Horner was the only F1 team principal hesitant to support his wife after the Wolffs found themselves at the centre of a brief FIA investigation in late 2023.

Horner has denied Wolff’s allegations, adding: “Why he needs to go and say all that s*** this week, I have no idea.”

Toto Wolff drops huge Valtteri Bottas hint amid Mercedes return rumours

Toto Wolff has revealed that it is “a matter of time” before Valtteri Bottas returns to Mercedes amid rumours that he could become the team’s reserve driver for F1 2025.

Bottas has been heavily linked with rejoining Mercedes after Audi F1’s decision to sign Gabriel Bortoleto left the Finnish driver without a seat for the F1 2025 season.

Wolff is excited to welcome Bottas back to the Mercedes team, but insisted that a deal is yet to be completed.

Lando Norris cracks ‘watergate’ gag after tyre trick concerns dismissed

Lando Norris could not resist a quip about the water in McLaren’s tyres after Red Bull reportedly complained that their F1 2024 rivals were illegally cooling their rubber.

It emerged last month that Red Bull had raised concerns that some teams, including McLaren, were inserting water into their tyres to help manage overheating – a practice outlawed by an FIA technical directive some years ago.

F1 tyre supplier Pirelli found no evidence of teams using liquid to cool their tyres at the Brazilian GP earlier this month.

