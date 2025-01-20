A Nürburgring spokesperson said a return of the German GP is “not feasible” for the circuit as it stands, for financial reasons.

The track last hosted a race in the Covid-19 affect 2020 season, the Eifel Grand Prix, but was a mainstay on the calendar – with a German Grand Prix not having been hosted since it was held at Hockenheim in 2019.

Both the Nürburgring and Hockenheim would appear on the calendar together, the former hosting the European Grand Prix for a period before the circuits would alternate as hosts of the German Grand Prix.

There is clamour from all over the world to bring Formula 1 to different countries, with South Africa opening up bids from different circuits over its bid to return to the calendar, along with reported interest from Rwanda and multiple other nations.

Though the current Concorde Agreement has scope for a 25-race calendar, the workload of a record 24-race schedule sees the majority of teams and staff say the calendar is full as it is.

Hosting fees have risen as a result of the rise in demand, and this in particular is believed to be why the Nürburgring is ruling itself out of contention for now.

Alexander Gerhard, a spokesman for the Nürburgring, is quoted as having told Sky Germany: “For [financial] reasons, the plan is not feasible for us as a private company in this form.

“Since the last discussion, more than a year ago, no further talks have taken place with the organiser of the series.”

As for Hockenheim, circuit officials said last summer that work is going on in the background to improve the track, with significant investment having been announced.

That said, work is going on “with great caution” and focusing on the long-term future of the circuit, rather than looking to rejoin the calendar immediately.

Tim Brauer, managing director of the Emodrom Group told German publication Welt: “We have been working quietly in the background for over four years on the further development of the Hockenheimring as a leading race track and would now like to realise forward-looking projects.

“Of course, we are also thinking about Formula 1, but we are approaching such considerations with great caution.

“We will not embark on any financial adventures, but we are also trying to find models for how we can bring Formula 1 back to Germany.”

Hockenheimring managing director Jorn Teske added: “We have never broken off contact talks with Formula 1, but we are taking things slowly and seriously.

“We have to make sure that we don’t make a deficit. That’s why we are initially concentrating on other projects such as the construction of a new 30,000 to 50,000 square metre Motorworld, a new hotel and a special flair for a stay at the Hockenheimring.

“We are thinking in cycles of 20 and 25 years – and not in the short term.”

