F1 design legend Gordon Murray has revealed that he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer last year.

Murray stands as one of the most successful designers in F1 history having produced winning cars for the likes of Brabham and McLaren.

In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, Murray revealed that he was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a cancer that begins in the glands, in early 2024 after decades of struggling with acid reflux.

Acid reflux is know to increase the risk of individuals developing cancer of the oesophagus.

He said: “For 15 years I’ve been going for an endoscopy every year and a biopsy. We caught it with one of those.

“The problem with oesophageal cancer is that it doesn’t have many symptoms until it’s too late, which is why the survival rate is very low.”

Murray was faced with the option of having surgery immediately or treating the cancer with chemotherapy, followed by robot-assisted surgery, with the 79-year-old opting for the latter.

Murray’s choice came with a variety of side effects, the most extreme of which was atrial fibrillation, which resulted in his heart rate increasing to 180 beats per minute.

Medics were forced to stop and restart Murray’s heart, delaying the operation before he finally had the procedure at Guy’s Hospital in London in July 2024.

Murray added: “The oncologist spent the best part of an hour going through the possible side-effects with me and my wife before I started the chemo.

“And boy, I got everything.”

Murray’s surgery was performed by Professor Shaun Preston with the help of the Da Vinci XI surgical robot, with the F1 icon out of intensive care within six days of the procedure.

He is back to working 11-hour days, but the repercussions of his surgery mean Murray must now be fed by a tube.

Murray likened the technology used for his surgery to that in motor racing, adding: “The surgeon sits on the other side of the room with a PlayStation, basically, and you are lying there and everything is done with robots.

“It’s a bit like us prototyping a racing car. That’s the fun bit for me: when you think of an idea and then you have to develop it before you actually go racing.”

Professor Preston praised the capabilities of the surgical robot used for Murray’s procedure, commenting: “The Da Vinci robots allow keyhole surgery to be performed with a magnified, immersive, 3D image that is better than the naked eye.

“It is like operating from within the abdomen and/or chest.”

