Haas have unveiled a special livery for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, the first since the team announced a landmark partnership with Toyota.

Ferrari customers Haas announced a technical partnership with Toyota last year, marking the Japanese manufacturer’s first involvement in F1 since its withdrawal at the end of the 2009 season.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, Haas said: “To celebrate the official launch of cherry blossom season in Japan, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is paying homage to the ‘sakura’ with a bespoke livery for the Japanese Grand Prix.

“The popular spring flower motif will feature across the VF-25 and digital assets throughout race week.”

