Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull confirming the exit of Helmut Marko after more than 20 years.

With Sergio Perez taking aim at his old team after Max Verstappen’s title defeat to Lando Norris, here’s today’s roundup…

Red Bull confirms Helmut Marko exit

Red Bull GmbH has announced that Helmut Marko has stepped down from his role as a senior adviser after more than 20 years.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, doubts surrounding Marko’s position surfaced in the aftermath of last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when the 82-year-old was non-committal on the subject of his Red Bull future.

He becomes the latest high-profile figure to leave Red Bull after long-serving team principal Christian Horner was sacked in July.

Read more: Red Bull confirms Helmut Marko departure as ‘extraordinary era’ ends

Sergio Perez responds to Max Verstappen title defeat

Sergio Perez has quipped that he was “perhaps” treated too harshly by Red Bull in the aftermath of Max Verstappen’s defeat in the F1 2025 title battle.

Perez was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season, with new F1 2026 recruit Isack Hadjar the third man to occupy the second Red Bull seat since Perez’s departure.

Perez, who will return to Formula 1 with the new Cadillac F1 team in F1 2026, could not resist a quip at Red Bull’s expense after Verstappen was dethroned by Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Sergio Perez issues blunt one-word response to Max Verstappen title defeat

Isack Hadjar makes Red Bull debut in post-season Abu Dhabi test

Isack Hadjar made his first appearance as an official Red Bull driver in Tuesday’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The annual post-season test traditionally offers an early chance for drivers to get up to speed with their new teams, with young driver and Pirelli tyre testing also on the agenda.

Hadjar completed 111 laps behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB21 as Jak Crawford, the new Aston Martin reserve driver for F1 2026, topped the times.

Read more: Hadjar makes Red Bull debut as final F1 2025 running concludes

Mercedes simulates F1 2026 forces with innovative front wing

Mercedes was spotted trialling an innovative front wing design at the post-season Abu Dhabi ahead of the introduction of active aerodynamics.

Active aero will replace the current DRS system, in place since the start of the 2011 season, next year.

The change will effectively see the cars shapeshift over the course of a lap, moving from low-downforce configuration to enhance speed on the straights to high downforce for more grip through the corners.

Read more: First look! Mercedes active front wing design

Zak Brown consoles Oscar Piastri in untelevised team radio

Untelevised team radio from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has revealed the moment McLaren boss Zak Brown hailed Oscar Piastri as “a star” after missing out on the F1 2025 title to Lando Norris.

Piastri held the lead of the world championship between the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April and Mexico in October, with the Australian leading Norris by 34 points at one stage.

He ultimately fell 13 points short of Norris after a run of just three podiums across the final nine races.

Read more: ‘We love ya’ – Untelevised Zak Brown, Oscar Piastri exchange emerges as Norris crowned champion