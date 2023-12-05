The F1 trend that has Mercedes’ chief concerned for 2024 comeback

Mercedes technical director James Allison has admitted history is against them as they try to reassert themselves at the top of the table.

After eight consecutive Constructors’ championships, Mercedes fell away dramatically in 2022 and were not able to right that ship in 2023 either.

With the promise of a brand new car for 2024, the Silver Arrows want to be fighting for championships once again but Allison has admitted history shows that is hard to do.

Mercedes chief says F1 history is not on their side

Falling off their perch was no doubt a situation Mercedes prepared for but they were perhaps not ready for the scale of their downfall.

A solitary win in 2022 became none in 2023 and lead driver Lewis Hamilton has now gone over two years since his last F1 victory.

Allison is one of the key figures charged with turning the ship around but has admitted it is not an easy task.

“If you look at the long march of F1 history, then the stats are against us,” he told the Performance People podcast. “Teams do not bounce back from slipping from their previous peak in the length of time that we have set ourselves.

“But we have nevertheless set a pretty ambitious programme. We have quite a lot of strength in depth here and we’ve made quite a lot of progress with next year’s car.

“Whether it proves sufficient or not, only time will tell. But that’s what I’m hoping for and I know that all my colleagues and teammates around me will be hoping for the same.”

As to what would be a success for Mercedes in 2024, Allison was clear it was championships or bust.

“I don’t know is the answer to that,” he replied when asked if Mercedes will be back to winning ways in 2024. “I hope that we have put in place enough of a programme of work that we have put ourselves in with a shout to be back.

“I mean winning ways, does that mean winning a race? Does that mean winning a championship? In my head it’s only ever about championships. That’s what Formula 1 is. It’s a Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championship.

“So I hope we will have done enough to give ourselves a shout of being in a championship fight in both championships.”

