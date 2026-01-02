F1 hopeful shares diagnosis after mental health fight

Aspiring Australian racer Christian Mansell has detailed how a battle with ADHD and his mental health kept him away from the sport he loved in 2025.

Mansell was poised to compete in the Formula 2 Championship with Rodin last season, but withdrew for personal reasons just weeks out from the start of the season.

Christian Mansell reveals ADHD battle

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Christian Mansell became something of a cult figure during his 2024 campaign in Formula 3.

As he emerged as a front-runner in the competition, his persona on social media endeared him to fans.

The Aussie teenager was poised to step up to F2 for 2024, and even completed pre-season with Rodin, before stepping away ahead of the season-opener on home soil in Melbourne.

It was a dramatic decision that took many by surprise, with Mansell now detailing the reasons for his decision to step away from competition.

“2025, what an absolute write off of a year,” he posted on Instagram.

“In all seriousness this year completely broke me, I’ve never been so tested in all my life. I’ve had to overcome adversities that I never wanted or asked for, and that was so difficult.

“This year I was diagnosed with ADHD, something that I later found ran my entire life since I was around 6 years old.”

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition with symptoms such as hyperactivity, inattention, a lack of impulse control, organisation, or difficulty focusing.

Once diagnosed, it’s typically managed through strategies or, in some instances, medication.

“I’ve always felt off, different, too loud, too quiet, zoning out of conversations, unexplainable and unpredictable emotions,” Mansell noted.

“I always liked to think I was an over achiever, so when it came back I was 99% confirmed for both types of ADHD nobody was surprised 😅 It honestly explains everything for me.

“So with that being said having it undiagnosed for 14 years hasn’t helped me in the slightest.

“My battle with mental health was something I was loosing grip on and I found myself in a pretty dark place at the start of this year.

“As I man I was silly and tried to bottle it up (spoiler alert, it doesn’t work).”

While Mansell was absent from competition in 2025, he did manage to get on track at the wheel of a formula car at Pembrey Circuit in Wales.

Set to turn 21 next month, the Australian is poised to resume racing this year.

That brings with it a change in tack as Mansell steps into GT racing with Team Motopark, with which he’ll race in the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi next week.

“What you can take from this is 2026 is a year for me that signifies change,” Mansell added on Instagram.

“I’ve changed the way my brain works, I’ve changed my relationship with mental health and have it well within my grasp. And I have a completely different view on life and why it’s so worth living for.

“And to the people around me. My family, Gaby, Joe, Seb and Pepe. And all my other friends who I hold close. Thank you infinitely for supporting me in what was my hardest time.

“I’m wishing everyone a happy new year and I can’t wait to welcome 2026. Love you all.”

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

Read Next: Revealed: Why F2 can never prepare drivers for F1