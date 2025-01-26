F1 has unveiled a collection of Hot Wheels models, in association with Mattel, with eight of the 10 teams being immortalised in smaller form.

The official range involves a set of scale model cars and two tracks on which to race them, expanding on the limited edition 1:64 die cast Formula 1 model launched last year.

F1 and Hot Wheels launch models and tracks as part of expanded partnership

Eight of the 10 Formula 1 teams, with the exception of Ferrari and Aston Martin, have models as part of the collection, in basic and premium die-cast models.

Single or five-pack assorted collections are available now, with the premium models featuring metal bodywork and chassis, intricate team liveries, Pirelli tyres and driver numbers.

The cars can be raced on two different circuits too, with the Sprint Circuit oval and longer Sprint Race layout, featuring a DRS booster, allowing players the opportunity to race their cars against each other.

Mattel will be present at selected races this year as part of this partnership, with eight cars available for fans to buy.

More on F1 and its sponsorship deals

👉 Lando Norris laps Silverstone in full-size, 342,000-piece LEGO McLaren in world-first

👉 Williams make major announcement with huge sponsor landed after Ferrari split

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection begin to hit the shelves around the world.

“We want to drive our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow them to experience the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in the palm of their hands at home.”

I don’t want to hear or see ANYONE slagging these basic Hot Wheels F1 models as being rubbish. They are incredible. They cost just £2.30 each – putting them in an affordable bracket to EVERY kid who might want them. Game changing. More of it in the future! pic.twitter.com/lOJuOyLahN — Laura (@LauraLeslieF1) January 24, 2025

Roberto Stanichi, Executive Vice President of Hot Wheels and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets, said: “The spirited response from fans around the world following our Hot Wheels and Formula 1 announcement has been thrilling.

“The next phase of the partnership is all about giving fans the products and experiences that bring the worlds of Hot Wheels and F1 together in a way that has never been done before, and we’re just getting started.”

Read next: Alonso’s ‘very attractive’ Aston Martin verdict with ‘best facilities in the sport’ claim