Here’s our full event centre for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend including event schedule, live session times, preview, key storylines, weather information and more ahead of what promises to be a crucial early-summer test.

The 2026 drivers’ championship took another twist at the Belgian Grand Prix as George Russell crashed out on the opening lap while Kimi Antonelli claimed another win to extend his points advantage. Can Russell hit back this weekend in Hungary, or will Ferrari step up once again?

Hungarian Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

Hungarian Grand Prix live timing

Hungarian Grand Prix live updates

– Practice 1

– Practice 2

– Practice 3

– Qualifying

– Race

Weather forecast

Predictions

Key storylines

Conclusions

Driver Ratings

Winners & Losers

Hungarian Grand Prix preview: What to expect

The Hungarian Grand Prix serves as the high-stakes final showdown before Formula 1’s mandatory summer shutdown, leaving teams eager to finish the first half of the season on a high note.

Often dubbed “Monaco without walls,” the Hungaroring’s tight, 14-turn circuit shifts the focus away from straight-line speed toward maximum downforce and deployment management under hot summer conditions.

Track position is critical around this notoriously difficult passing layout, placing immense weight on Saturday’s qualifying session.

Meanwhile, teams like McLaren and Aston Martin are debuting crucial upgrade packages, and Red Bull enters with momentum hoping the slower layout plays to its chassis strengths.

What time is the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix? Full schedule and session times

The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend takes place at the Hungaroring as Formula 1 heads to Budapest for a traditional format race weekend.

Below is the full session schedule for the Hungarian GP 2026, including local and UK times.

Friday, 24 July – Practice sessions

Practice 1: 13:30-14:30 (12:30 UK)

Practice 2: 17:00-18:00 (18:00 UK)

Saturday, 25 July – Final practice and qualifying

Practice 3: 12:30-13:30 (11:30 UK)

Qualifying: 16:00-17:00 (15:00 UK)

Sunday, 26 July – Race day

Race: 16:00 (15:00 UK)

Hungarian GP weather forecast

Warm but not sweltering conditions will prevail through practice and qualifying, but there is a rising chance of rain on Sunday.

Check out the full weather forecast for the weekend ahead

Key storylines

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli arrives in Budapest fresh off his sixth victory of the season at Spa, but Mercedes teammate George Russell’s lap-one battery issue highlighted an ongoing reliability bug that the team must fix before the summer shutdown.

Eight-time Hungaroring winner Lewis Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc head to a track that heavily favours the high-downforce, medium-speed cornering profile of the Ferrari SF-26, offering Scuderia a good chance to chip away at Mercedes’ championship lead.

Aston Martin is bringing a major, single-package update designed by Adrian Newey, featuring a re-homologated lighter chassis, a new nose, and reworked aero as it bids to rescue a troubled start to the new 2026 technical regulations.

McLaren is introducing a targeted upgrade package aimed at fixing the MCL40’s low-speed balance issues, hoping to net a podium finish for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri before the mid-season break.

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