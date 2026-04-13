Formula 1 has ruled out any possibility of a return to India in 2027, following media reports that the Buddh International Circuit could be included on the calendar.

Reports out of India suggested that a return of the Indian Grand Prix could be viable in 2027, but PlanetF1.com understands these claims are wide of the mark.

Formula 1 dismisses India 2027 return plans

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On Monday, reports claimed that India’s sports minister Mansukh Mandanayiva is eager to see a return of the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit as early as 2027.

“There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at the Buddha International Circuit,” Mandaviya said, as reported by several Indian news agencies.

However, Formula 1 has shot down the possibility of returning to India, at least in such a short timeframe, with a spokesperson telling PlanetF1.com that, “While India is a valuable market for Formula 1’s continued growth with an amazing passionate fanbase, we won’t be racing there in 2027.

“Interest in hosting Formula 1 events has never been stronger, and there is a limited number of spaces on the calendar.”

The Buddh International Circuit played host to three events between 2011 and ’13, but fell off the calendar due to taxation and bureaucratic hurdles, due to the treatment of F1 as being entertainment rather than sport, as the event failed to gain governmental support at the time.

This had impacts such as the then-promoters JPSK Sports, a subsidiary of the Jaypee Group conglomerate, being denied permission to remit licencing fees back to Formula 1, customs fees for teams’ engines and tyres not being waived, and applicable tax exemptions for other sports not being applied to Formula 1.

As of the start of Liberty Media’s ownership of Formula 1 in 2017, the Jaypee Group owed $51 million in unpaid race fees, a figure that is understood to have never been recovered in the decade since.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of India also levied a 40 per cent tax on F1’s income in the country, resulting in Liberty Media setting aside $14.8 million in fees to address this bill.

According to Mandayiva, the Indian government will play a part in changing its approach to Formula 1 in a bid to tempt the sport back.

“It will take another six months to work out the modalities,” he said.

“The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention, so that it is a viable venture for the organisers.

“Given the global situation due to the ongoing Iran war, India is being seen as a safe and viable venue for sporting events, including F1.

“We plan to have a MotoGP event before F1 returns. The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is in talks with Formula 1 right now, and we will be facilitators.”

The Adani Group is set to acquire the Jaypee Group’s assets, including the Buddh International Circuit, and has signalled interest in bringing back Formula 1 to the country.

“I’m very excited… obviously the Buddh circuit comes (as) part of the deal,” Karan Adani said, as quoted by the Economic Times.

“I’m very personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back into India. I think India has a lot of potential. There’s a lot of following in Formula 1 from India.

“Reputation of India and Indians has improved very, very significantly… I do believe that India can really showcase Formula 1… and can be a benchmark for a global event.”

In December 2025, F1’s renewal of its TV broadcast deal with FanCode revealed a fanbase of around 79 million in the country.

“[It’s not just Buddh], we have good tracks in Chennai and Hyderabad as well,” Mandayiva said.

“The government’s role would be to deliver on infrastructure and handle tax-related issues.

“For instance, if the entertainment tax cannot be altogether repealed, we will try to ensure that reimbursements are provided to incentivise the project for the organisers. Discussions are ongoing on this issue.

“It is an inter-ministerial matter, and we are trying our best to make it attractive for Formula 1.”

As it stands, the F1 2027 calendar has 23 slots lined up as the Dutch Grand Prix falls off, Portugal returns, and the Barcelona round makes way for Spa-Francorchamps on its six-year rotation.

This leaves the door open for further slots to be filled, a number which may grow if the Middle East regional conflict continues in the medium-term: following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, PlanetF1.com understands that the concluding races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are also in question if the conflict in the area continues.

If the situation isn’t resolved, then this regional conflict could also have an impact in 2027, meaning that the four Middle Eastern races’ hosting is uncertain.

Race hosting fees in the Middle East are particularly lucrative, with PlanetF1.com estimates suggesting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia pay circa $60 million annually, while races in Asia vary from $40 million [Japan] to $60 million [China], with Singapore also around $40 million.

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