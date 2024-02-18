F1 issues statement on Christian Horner with Red Bull investigation ongoing

Formula 1 has issued a short statement acknowledging the internal investigation into Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Horner is currently being investigated over allegations after an employee complaint, behaviour which the Red Bull team principal has denied, and the sport has called for a clarification “at the earliest opportunity”.

Horner has said he is “working fully” with the investigation, which is taking place with Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Formula 1 issues statement on Christian Horner investigation

Following a recent statement from Ford motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook, the American brand set to partner with Red Bull Powertrains from the 2026 season, Formula 1 itself has now issued a short statement regarding the investigation.

Formula 1 said in a statement on Sunday, as per BBC Sport: “We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.

“We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the launch of the Red Bull RB20 earlier in the week, Horner insisted his focus remains on the season ahead.

“Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together,” he said. “Everybody’s focused on the season ahead. It’s been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal.

“There is an investigation which I am working with fully so that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

