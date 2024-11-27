Formula 1 has confirmed that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until the F1 2031 season after a new deal with the Monza circuit.

The previous deal for the Italian Grand Prix had been due to expire at the end of the F1 2025 season.

However, the signing of a new six-year contract, which follows significant upgrades to the Monza circuit ahead of the F1 2024 race, won by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc – will see the race remain on the calendar until 2031.

The high-speed Monza is one of the most historic venues on the calendar, having been an almost permanent fixture on the schedule since the inaugural season of the F1 World Championship in 1950.

A number of European-based venues have been at risk of becoming part of a planned rotation system to allow more nations to host grands prix.

However, Monza’s new deal secures the place of the Italian Grand Prix on the calendar for the next seven seasons.

Italy becomes the latest race to land a new deal following similar extensions for Monaco and Canada, which will also remain on the schedule until 2013, over recent weeks.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 said: “I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy, and I want to thank the President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, the Italian Government, and the Lombardy Region for their continued passion and commitment to our sport.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible fans across the country who support Formula 1 so passionately.”

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, said: “It’s a great honour for us, the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), to have succeeded in guaranteeing the hosting of six more Italian Grand Prix F1 seasons at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza after 2025.

“We must thank the valuable and decisive contribution of the current President and CEO of Formula 1 Group, Stefano Domenicali, who made this contract extension possible.

“Much as we should, certainly, thank the Italian Government, the Lombardy Region, and all the local institutions that have allowed the Italian Grand Prix to attract, during the last editions, an ever-increasing number of enthusiastic fans.

“In particular, I want to emphasize the key contribution of the Italian Government and the Lombardy Region, which have invested resources in this centenarian circuit and funded the works carried out this year.

“As we all know, Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the World Championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the World Championship calendar.

“We are all aware that history is no longer enough. Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings.

“With this goal in mind, we are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1.”

