Monday’s F1 news includes the biggest reaction from Max Verstappen’s Brazilian Grand Prix victory, with Jos Verstappen taking on the British press and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner teasing Sky F1 pundit Damon Hill.

Let’s dive straight in…

F1 news: Jos Verstappen, Christian Horner and more

Jos Verstappen takes aim at British press after crucial Brazilian GP win

Jos Verstappen has claimed that “negative journalists from England” spurred Max Verstappen on to victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Verstappen claimed one of the best victories of his career at Interlagos, triumphing from 17th on the grid to take a giant step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship.

Speaking in the post-race press conference in Sao Paulo, the reigning World Champion could not help but aim a barb at the more partisan factions of the British media, suggesting they may have “run to the airport” as Lando Norris’s title hopes took a potentially fatal blow.

Verstappen Sr has echoed his son’s stance, suggesting his poor treatment by the British press “motivated” him to “show who is the best.”

Christian Horner teases Damon Hill after Max Verstappen victory

Christian Horner poked fun at Damon Hill following Max Verstappen’s Brazil GP win, with the 1996 World Champion among the Red Bull driver’s biggest critics after the recent Mexican GP.

Hill likened Verstappen to Dick Dastardly, the villain of the Wacky Races cartoon, after the reigning World Champion was hit with two penalties totalling 20 seconds for separate clashes with Lando Norris in Mexico.

And Horner could not resist a little dig at Hill after Verstappen’s return to winning ways on Sunday.

Martin Brundle doubts Lando Norris’s ‘killer instinct’ against Max Verstappen

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Lando Norris’s “lack of experience” of competing for World Championships has cost him in his title battle against Max Verstappen in F1 2024.

And he fears the McLaren star “lacks the killer instinct” required to take on the “pretty brutal” Verstappen and win.

Norris trails Verstappen by 62 points with just three races of the F1 2024 season, having dropped from pole position to sixth at the chequered flag in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton slams ‘worst’ Mercedes W15 in untelevised team radio

Untelevised team radio from the Brazilian Grand Prix has revealed the moment Lewis Hamilton described the Mercedes W15 as “the worst the car’s ever been” at the end of the race at Interlagos.

Hamilton endured a terrible weekend in Brazil, where he failed to reach Q3 in either sprint or main qualifying and struggled to a distant 10th place in the race.

The seven-time World Champion has just three races left with Mercedes before he joins Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

Pirelli find no evidence in latest Red Bull vs McLaren tech row

F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has found no evidence of teams adding water to their tyres for cooling purposes, Mario Isola has said.

It comes after reports over the Brazilian weekend claimed Red Bull suspected McLaren and a number of other teams of injecting water into tyres to help control overheating.

It has emerged that Red Bull’s suspcions first erupted during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend in September.

