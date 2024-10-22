There’s only one story in town in Tuesday’s F1 news after telemetry data emerged of Lando Norris’s battle with Max Verstappen, with the McLaren driver hit with a penalty by the FIA at the United States Grand Prix.

Let’s rush through the day’s main headlines, including a daring Sergio Perez bet by an F1 pundit…

F1 news: Lando Norris, Max Verstappen telemetry data and more

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen telemetry uncovered in United States GP data analysis

Lando Norris’s five-second penalty for passing Max Verstappen and gaining an advantage was the biggest talking point after the United States Grand Prix, with the FIA steward’s decision having potentially pivotal ramifications for the F1 2024 World Championship.

Our data analyst Pablo Hidalgo has uncovered what really went on at Turn 12 on Lap 62 at the Circuit of The Americas.

So let’s play a game of ‘You Are The Steward’: see the data for yourself and let us know if you would have come to the same verdict…

Read more: How Verstappen and Norris telemetry data raises fresh FIA stewarding questions

Jenson Button calls for F1 rule change after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen battle

Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion, has called for a rule change to stop drivers “pushing another car completely off the track” after the battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Austin, Texas.

Despite being held an overtaking-friendly circuit, the United States GP contained a number of controversial moments with George Russell penalised for forcing Valtteri Bottas off track and Verstappen escape punishment for his first-corner pass on Norris, who took to the run-off area.

Button has called for the FIA to intervene to ensure there is “better racing” – and to stop everyone having “to keep talking about this.”

Read more: Jenson Button calls for FIA rule change after Verstappen v Norris COTA controversy

Martin Brundle questions Max Verstappen role in Lando Norris penalty

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle has suggested Max Verstappen, not Lando Norris, should have been penalised at the United States Grand Prix.

Pointing to the George Russell incident with Bottas, Brundle claimed Norris was actually the car ahead as he and Verstappen entered the braking zone of Turn 12, with the Red Bull driver the one doing the overtaking at that stage.

He said: “If Russell was penalised for running Valtteri Bottas wide, shouldn’t Verstappen have been penalised for running Norris wide at the same corner?

Read more: Martin Brundle raises new questions over Max Verstappen in FIA penalty verdict

F1 pundit to eat own shoe if Red Bull keep Sergio Perez

Christijan Albers, the former Minardi and Spyker driver, has “seriously” vowed to eat his own shoe if Red Bull decide to keep Sergio Perez for the F1 2025 season.

Despite signing a new two-year contract as recently as June, Perez is far from certain to be retained for next season with his new deal believed to contain stricter performance clauses.

With the Mexican falling 204 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in Texas, Albers is ready to do the unthinkable if Perez remains in place for next year.

Read more: Red Bull told: Don’t be afraid of ‘new Albon or Gasly’ as Lawson vies to replace Perez

Sergio Perez ‘sick of defending himself’ as Red Bull ‘conversation’ expected

Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick reckons Sergio Perez himself may be open to a “conversation” with Red Bull over his future, having likely grown “sick of defending himself” in F1 2024.

Perez remains without a podium since the Chinese Grand Prix in April, with Liam Lawson’s impressive comeback performance in Austin only increasing the pressure.

Perez has denied that he is planning to announce his retirement ahead of his home race in Mexico this weekend, but Patrick suspects he may be ready to be put out of his misery.

Read more: Sergio Perez ‘conversation’ teased with Red Bull tipped to make ‘hard’ F1 2025 driver decision