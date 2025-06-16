Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes all the fallout from the dramatic collision between McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines faster than a McLaren MCL39…

Lando Norris given Canadian GP penalty after Oscar Piastri collision

Lando Norris has been handed a five-second penalty for his collision with Oscar Piastri at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The McLaren team-mates collided on Lap 67 of 70 in Montreal, with Norris out on the spot with terminal damage to his MCL39.

Although he did not see the chequered flag, Norris was officially classified in 18th place in Canada.

It means his five-second penalty will not be converted into a grid drop for the next race in Austria.

F1 data analysis: The anatomy of an accident

PlanetF1.com’s data analyst Uros Radovanovic has scrutinised the events leading up the collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris’s no-score means Piastri’s lead in the Drivers’ standings has extended to 22 points ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix later this month.

Piastri has five victories to his name so far this season with Norris winning twice.

Sky F1 presenter details ‘vile abuse’ after Max Verstappen interview

Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has announced that she has disabled comments on her social media platforms after receiving “enormous amounts of vile abuse.”

It comes after tetchy interviews with Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion, and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton over recent weeks.

In a post on social media, Brookes confirmed that she received “vile abuse” after the recent Spanish Grand Prix, where she was involved in a tense interview with Verstappen.

Christian Horner questions ‘objective’ behind George Russell’s complaints about Max Verstappen

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has hinted that George Russell was trying to land Max Verstappen a race ban in Canada with his “objective reasonably clear.”

Russell survived a post-race investigation to keep his victory in Montreal after a Red Bull protest, with the Mercedes driver drawing attention to a potential Verstappen transgression behind the Safety Car over team radio.

Russell was accused of exaggerating in his efforts to persuade the stewards to give Verstappen a grid penalty in Qatar last year.

Martin Brundle: ‘Natural’ for Charles Leclerc to question Ferrari future

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says it is only “natural” for Charles Leclerc to question his future with Ferrari.

Despite signing a long-term extension to his Ferrari contract last year, Leclerc was linked with a move away from the team ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to just eight wins since arriving at Ferrari at the start of 2022.

