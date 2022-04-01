Stefano Domenicali says F1 has found a “perfect partnership” in adding Las Vegas to the calendar as a third American race from 2023.

Formula 1’s CEO and the company have long been trying to increase their presence in the American market, with Domenicali admitting it is a “massive focus” for the sport as its popularity grows Stateside.

Miami will join the calendar this May as it makes its debut, with the now long-established Circuit of The Americas having been a feature on the calendar for the past decade.

With the “huge momentum” Formula 1 has gathered in recent years, which is owed in some part to the success of Drive to Survive on Netflix, senior figures in the sport are pleased to have secured such a presence in the States.

Formula 1 will be racing in Las Vegas next year, on a Saturday night in November. The 6.12km track will have 14 corners and a top speed of around 340km/h #F1 pic.twitter.com/Co1imSyShA — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) March 31, 2022

“In November 2023, the best racing on the planet will be on the streets of Las Vegas under these lights. It will be amazing,” said Domenicali at the race’s official launch.

“For us, this is a perfect partnership, I have to say – the excitement and the intensity of Formula 1 in the entertainment capital of the world.

“Formula 1 has huge momentum and we are growing around the world and this is the reason why also, because the interest has been super.

“The United States is a massive focus for us, there’s no doubt about it, and we are seeing the fans here growing all the time.”

Reaction among drivers and fans has been roundly positive to the idea of racing around Sin City, with the layout including a 2km straight along the Las Vegas Strip, alongside taking in some of the city’s iconic landmarks.

The grand prix will also break with tradition and race at 10pm local time on a Saturday night in November, with the high-speed street circuit giving Domenicali the belief the sport will thrive in Vegas over the course of its initial three-year deal.

“The races in Las Vegas will be huge, and this will be a part of our growing path for the sport to be [taken] to another level,” he added.

“We want to excite all our fans, and the race will be on the streets of this city and will be a Saturday night race.

“The cars will be so quick here around the location, that will be a thrill[ing] moment for all of us, and we are confident Formula 1 here in Vegas will be a tremendous success.”

