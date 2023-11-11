F1 business expert Mark Gallagher fears the trackside Sphere could prove a distraction for drivers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend after a recent visit to the circuit.

Formula 1 is gearing up to return to Las Vegas next weekend in what has been described as the biggest milestone so far in Liberty Media’s ownership of the sport.

As the third American-based race on the 2023 calendar following visits to Miami and Austin, the Vegas round has been tipped to be the highlight of the season even though the World Championships have already been secured by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

How excited are you about the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Having visited the track in September, Gallagher is concerned that the Sphere – a newly opened 18,600-seater music and entertainment arena covered in a wraparound LED screen and located in the middle of the lap – could distract the drivers on track.

Speaking via the GP Racing podcast, he said: “The Sphere is, as the name suggests, a sphere. It actually looks like a planet has landed in the middle of Vegas.

“It is the most extraordinary structure. It cost $2.3billion to build – it’s a billion dollars over budget – 58,000 square feet of LED screens on the outside of it, so you can do anything you want with this Sphere in terms of imagery.

“It has become already a complete tourist attraction in its own right, I took a walk down to it. Now that Sphere is going to be Turn 5 through to Turn 10, so the cars will literally go around it. Some of my followers on social media have said: ‘Is it going to be a distraction for the drivers?’

“I actually think it might, it is so extraordinary. It is such a remarkable piece of vision and construction to create that.”

F1’s last visit to Vegas occurred in 1982, with the track at the Caesars Palace hotel likened to a car park and described as one of the worst circuits in the sport’s history. However, Gallagher has tipped the modern edition to quickly emerge as a destination race, praising F1 for making such a landmark event happen.

He explained: “The overwhelming takeaway from visiting Las Vegas and walking the whole circuit was just what a vast investment that is by Formula 1 and by Liberty Media.

“There is a huge amount of money going into creating that facility. It’s hugely impressive what they’re doing, given that it is absolutely in the middle of Las Vegas. Everyone I spoke to – hotel porters, restaurant waiters, taxi drivers – knows that Formula 1 is coming. There’s a huge amount of excitement about it.

“And I have to say I think it’s going to be televisually [sic] and for photographers a really impressive track to behold. I think the imagery that will come out of it will be impressive.

“What do I think of it as a race track? I did post a couple of pictures of the track on social media and most of the feedback I got was negative from fans saying: ‘We don’t need this track, why are we going to Las Vegas? We don’t need another race in America. We don’t need another street track, it’s going to be boring.’

“And actually – if I may say so based on what what I looked at – I think they’re wrong. I think it’s going to be quite an addition to the calendar. It may not be for the purists, but then I think if you invented Monte Carlo today it would be laughed at – and yet Monte Carlo for a great many of us remains an iconic event.

“I think the Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to be a very interesting one and I really think Formula 1 has pulled off something of a coup in getting the city and the state to allow them to come in and literally tear up the centre of the city to create this event. It’s going to be a bit special, I think.

“There was a lot that Bernie Ecclestone did which was ahead of his time – and he was thinking about Vegas as being the entertainment capital of America 40 years ago and putting on that [Caesars Palace] race, albeit in a car park. Just as he did with his digital channels 20 years ago, when he was trying to create a pay-per-view model for Formula 1, again he was ahead of his time.

“The difference here is that whatever Bernie tried to do with Caesars Palace and that infamous race in the car park, Formula 1 has now gone back to Vegas and done it properly.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Ranked: The top 10 American drivers in Formula 1 history

Ranked: The 10 most dangerous corners on the F1 calendar

“To see the entire length of that Las Vegas Boulevard resurfaced and widened to create overtaking opportunities, to see that the F1 cars are going to be going past all of these iconic venues – from Trump Tower, all the way through Caesars Palace, the Mirage, the Venetian, the Palazzo – it’s an extraordinary vista.

“Formula 1’s going to be in the middle of all of this and using all of these iconic structures as a backdrop to a Formula 1 event.

“The track has had a lot of work gone into it. It’s narrow-ish in places but not Baku narrow. The boulevards in Las Vegas are wide, they have given a lot of thought into trying to make this track work as a street track, but as a street track with a top speed of about 210mph – so it’s not a slow street track.

“I think it’s going to be quite fascinating. It won’t be for everyone, Las Vegas isn’t for everyone.

“But I would forecast that for some team members, for some media, for some fans, Las Vegas will become a go-to event. In fact, it’ll become an event where you’ll want to go early and possibly stay afterwards, because there is so much to do and see in Vegas and they are so switched on to hospitality and there’s such a range of things to do. It’s going to be a very interesting development.

“When you come away from that circuit and you come away from that city, and you then reflect on some of the recent venues that have been added to the World Championship calendar, where media and teams can’t wait to get out of it [and] it’s not really adding much value in terms of destinations, this is the opposite.

“I’m really interested to see what the overall reaction is once we’ve actually had the race now.”

Read next: Could this be the hardest section of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit?