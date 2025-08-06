Fans looking for a more affordable way to enjoy the F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix action in person will have the option of securing single-day tickets from a variety of locations around the track.

Tickets are available at both General Admission and grandstand locations, with an Amex pre-sale kicking off at 10 am PDT on Wednesday, August 6. Remaining tickets will also be made available to the general public on Thursday, August 14 at 10 am PDT.

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Cheaper, single-day ticket options now available

Since its introduction to the Formula 1 calendar in 2023, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has represented the pinnacle of luxury — which has also meant that some fans have felt priced out of attending.

With weekend-long General Admission tickets starting at over $450 and weekend grandstand passes running at least $1,200, it has not been easy for fans on a budget to make it to the event. Further, many locals gave expressed a desire to attend at least one day of the event shutting down roads around the Strip but have found it difficult to justify spending the money.

But the Las Vegas Grand Prix has heard that feedback, and for 2025, it’s introducing a slew of single-day ticket options around the track in order to open up the event to new demographics.

“Offering single-day ticket options is an important part of our efforts to make race weekend more accessible—especially for local fans,” said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc, in a press release.

“As we continue to evolve the event, flexibility remains a priority so guests can explore the weekend in a way that works best for them. It’s all about delivering unforgettable moments through top-tier racing, entertainment and hospitality.”

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day General Admission options

In 2025, fans will have the ability to purchase single-day tickets in two different general admission zones: the T-Mobile General Admission zone, and the Heineken GA+ zone.

The T-Mobile General Admission zone is a standing-room-only area located near the Sphere, where fans will have access to several different viewing areas — including live performances by artists like T-Pain and Zedd.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $140

Friday, Nov. 21: $225

Saturday, Nov 22: $590

Three-day ticket: $834.56

These prices include taxes and fees. Food and drink is available for purchase.

The Heineken GA+ zone is still a first-come, first-served viewing area, but it features unassigned bleacher seating near Turn 4, access to the Heineken Silver Stage, and access to other fan activations around the track.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $150

Friday, Nov. 21: $250

Saturday, Nov. 22: $650

Three-day ticket: $918.76

These prices include taxes and fees. Food and drink is available for purchase.

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day grandstand options

Fans who are interested in assigned grandstand seating will have four different options to choose from: the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, the T-Mobile Grandstands, the Turn 3 Grandstands, and the West Harmon Grandstands. We’ll run through these from cheapest to most expensive.

The West Harmon Grandstand is located on the Harmon Straight, providing views of the final turn and the finish line. Those buying tickets here will have access to all entertainment and fan activations in the West Harmon Zone.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $185

Friday, Nov. 21: $285

Saturday, Nov. 22: $790

Three-day ticket: $1,115.23

These prices include taxes and fees. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Worth noting, too, is that the three-day West Harmon Grandstand ticket is the “Lewis Hamilton Vegas Packages,” which will include exclusive +44 merchandise with the purchase of the ticket.

Next up is the all-new Turn 3 Grandstands, which will be located between Turns 3 and 4 with access to the East Harmon Zone, the Koval Zone, the F1 Academy paddock, and live entertainment at the Heineken Silver Stage.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $200

Friday, Nov. 21: $350

Saturday, Nov. 22: $920

Three-day ticket: $1,311.71

These prices include taxes and fees. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Fans with a deep love of music may want to buy their tickets in the T-Mobile Grandstands. Here, you’ll be able to see the on-track action from Turns 5G-9, while you’ll also have access to live performances by artists like T-Pain and Zedd at the T-Mobile Stage. Further, you’ll have access to fan activations at the T-Mobile Zone.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $225

Friday, Nov. 21: $370

Saturday, Nov. 22: $965

Three-day ticket: $1,367.84

These prices include taxes and fees. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Finally, there will be single-day tickets available at the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, which is located across from the start-finish line, pit lane, and garages. Fans here also have access to interactive fan activations in the East Harmon and Koval Zones, as well as entertainment and driver interviews at the Heineken Silver Stage.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $300

Friday, Nov. 21: $520

Saturday, Nov. 22: $1,375

Three-day ticket: $1,985.33

These prices include taxes and fees. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Additional 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix experiences

If these experiences are still a little bit out of your budget range, never fear: The LVGP is also offering something it calls the Caesars Palace Viewing Experience. While this experience is situated next to the track, fans will only be able to watch closed-circuit racing action and meet other fans in the interactive fan zone.

Pricing varies by day:

Thursday, Nov. 20: $125

Friday, Nov. 21: $170

Saturday, Nov. 22: $275

When do Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets go on sale?

Three-day tickets are currently available on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website, but single-day tickets will go on pre-sale on August 6, with public sales beginning on August 14.

American Express is providing card members access to the Amex Presale Tickets via its Amex Experiences starting on Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. PDT and ending on Friday, August 8 at 9:59 a.m. PDT.

Single-day tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Thursday, August 14 at 10 a.m. PDT.

