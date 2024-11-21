F1 and Lego have revealed a brand-new range of products to tie in with its new multi-year partnership.

All 10 Formula 1 teams will be represented in Lego format in a new, officially licenced, range of products going on the market in early 2025.

Lego to release all 10 F1 teams in new product range

From early 2025, fans of Formula 1 will be able to build their favourite team’s cars in Lego format, with the Danish company having signed a multi-year partnership with F1 earlier this season.

The cars will be released via the Lego Speed Champions range, with the models featuring slick compound Pirelli tyres and F1 2024 authentic liveries to match their real-life counterparts.

The cars can be supported with Lego minifigures, while the Lego Collectibles range will allow fans to build, collect and display the cars in race scenarios – this range will also include the official Formula 1 and F1 Academy branded show cars.

This range will be supported by the Lego City F1 range, boasting six different sets, with fans able to recreate the Formula 1 paddock – this includes the F1 team trucks, hospitality units, and garages, and will allow keen builders to try mastering race scenarios such as race starts and pitstops.

For younger fans, the Lego Duplo Town F1 team cars and drivers set will include all that’s needed for a Grand Prix weekend with 10 buildable cars, three drivers, a starting grid, and a podium, with the ability to build to any given team livery design.

Announced earlier this year, the new range – confirmed over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend – is the first in a multi-year partnership between Formula 1 and the Lego Group.

“Formula 1 and the LEGO Group are proud to unveil the first product range of our partnership,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1.

“This fantastic range caters for our entire fan base, with each set celebrating a crucial element and the intricate details of the world of Formula 1, from the pitstops and team garages to the car itself. We share our fans’ excitement to see this special partnership come to life and I cannot wait for fans to start building.”

In September, PlanetF1.com was invited to the launch of the 1:8 scale LEGO Technic McLaren P1 product, in collaboration between The LEGO Group and McLaren Automotive, whereby a ‘never-before-seen stunt’ was promised – an apt description for what later unfolded.

Lego launched its new LEGO Technic McLaren P1 with a fully driveable car, made of 342,000 bricks, with Lando Norris taking it for a lap of Silverstone.

Comprised of bricks and powered by an electric battery, Norris took the car for its first successful test after thousands of hours of design and development went into the full-scale model.

There was shock and awe in the room at the level of complexity that went into the full-scale P1 upon its unveiling, but that was multiplied significantly when it rolled out of the pit garage at Silverstone for the first time, and even further still when a car – made of LEGO bricks, remember – was driven up and down the pit lane for a show run.

In fact, only a few select parts of the full-scale car are not made of LEGO: The aforementioned electric battery (though the rest of the engine is made of LEGO motor packs, to resemble the P1’s real-life V8), the tyres, seatbelt, steering wheel, and brakes alongside LEGO ones.

Norris took the car for a full lap of Silverstone and, afterward, said: “It actually drives pretty good.

“It felt like a car, the steering I thought was pretty good. Copse, I did it flat, the old wing mirrors flapped a little bit – I thought I should stay off the kerbs here! It’s mint.”

It took 23 people from LEGO’s team a total of 8,344 hours in development, working in conjunction with McLaren Automotive to put together – with such design tasks as creating fully functional steering and integrated suspension to put into the car to make it driveable before Norris’ first lap.

