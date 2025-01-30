Thursday’s F1 news includes the suspected cause behind Lewis Hamilton’s test crash and Ferrari’s reaction to the Barcelona setback.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton test crash and more

‘Bump’ to blame for Lewis Hamilton test crash?

A bump on the track is likely to have caused Lewis Hamilton’s test crash in Barcelona, it has been claimed.

Hamilton crashed heavily at the Spanish Grand Prix venue on Wednesday as his preparations for his first season as a Ferrari driver suffered a setback.

A report from Italy has suggested a bump in the final sector ‘probably’ triggered the accident.

Read more: Revealed: The suspected cause behind Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari crash

Ferrari unconcerned by Lewis Hamilton crash

Ferrari are believed to be unconcerned by Lewis Hamilton’s crash in Spain, reportedly viewing it as “perfectly normal at this time of year” as a driver adjusts to his new car.

Hamilton, who turned 40 earlier this month, has arrived at Ferrari after one of the most challenging seasons of his career in 2024.

The seven-time World Champion conceded that he is “not fast anymore” after being heavily beaten by team-mate George Russell in qualifying conditions last season, sparking concerns that Hamilton is in decline.

Read more: Revealed: Why Ferrari aren’t worried about Hamilton’s ‘perfectly normal’ crash

Adrian Newey: ‘Inexperience’ behind Red Bull woes in F1 2024

Former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey believes “inexperience” may have played a part in the RB20’s troubled development path last year.

Despite claiming a fourth straight World Championship, Max Verstappen suffered his longest barren run since 2020 last season, going 10 races without a win between June and November.

Red Bull’s wobble came not long after Newey announced his departure ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in early May.

Read more: Adrian Newey’s surprise claim over Red Bull F1 2024 setbacks

Johnny Herbert lands new role 24 hours after FIA exit

Johnny Herbert has announced that he has joined Lola as a brand ambassador, 24 hours after being dropped as an F1 driver steward by governing body the FIA.

The FIA confirmed on Wednesday that Herbert, who claimed three victories in 160 F1 starts between 1989 and 2000, will no longer serve as a driver representative on the stewards’ panel ahead of the F1 2025 season.

It comes after the 60-year-old courted controversy last year for comments to the media, with the FIA deeming Herbert’s punditry work is “incompatible” with the role of a steward.

Read more: Johnny Herbert confirms new role after FIA exit announced

Alpine boss Oliver Oakes speaks to PF1

Ina an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has revealed how the “timing was right” for him to take a role in F1 after having other opportunities arise in recent years.

Oakes was appointed Alpine boss last August, becoming the second-youngest team principal in the sport’s history behind Christian Horner, who joined Red Bull in 2005.

Read more: Exclusive: Why Alpine? Why now? Oli Oakes explains his big jump to F1