Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes new evidence of Mercedes’ treatment of Lewis Hamilton in F1 2024 and Ferrari making a surprise Carlos Sainz confession.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and more

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes theory shot down by Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg believes any suggestions that Mercedes favoured George Russell over Lewis Hamilton during the F1 2024 season were shot down in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton was heavily beaten by Russell in qualifying over the course of the season, leading some to suggest that the younger man was receiving preferential treatment ahead of Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Rosberg reckons a single moment involving Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in Abu Dhabi proved that Hamilton has not been compromised by his own team this year.

Read more: Nico Rosberg’s evidence to close nonsense Lewis Hamilton sabotage theory

Ferrari stunned by Carlos Sainz vs Charles Leclerc rivalry

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the rivalry between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc was unlike anything he has encountered before in motor racing.

Despite measuring up well against Leclerc during their four full seasons as Ferrari team-mates, Sainz will move to Williams for F1 2025 to make way for Lewis Hamilton.

Reflecting on the partnership between Sainz and Leclerc, Vasseur was left amazed by how both drivers would be “intensely preoccupied” with each other as they tried to gain a competitive advantage.

Read more: Fred Vasseur shares new confession after Carlos Sainz leaves for Williams

Daniel Ricciardo appears to confirm F1 retirement

A clip has surfaced online of Daniel Ricciardo appearing to confirm his retirement from Formula 1 following his departure from Red Bull during the F1 2024 season.

A report on Saturday claimed Ricciardo has no interest in returning to the grid with the new Cadillac F1 team for 2026.

When asked about the rumours by a fan at an event, Ricciardo replied: “Nah, I’m done.”

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo drops F1 retirement bombshell amid Cadillac rumours

Williams made ambitious Fernando Alonso offer before Aston Martin move

Williams made an ambitious offer to sign Fernando Alonso before the two-time World Champion joined Aston Martin for the 2023 season.

That is the claim of Alonso’s manager Flavio Briatore, who says the driver was ready to sign a contract extension with Alpine during 2022 before negotiations “suddenly” stopped.

Alonso confirmed his move to Aston Martin on the morning after the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, which came just four days after predecessor Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement.

Read more: Fernando Alonso’s rival contract offer uncovered in Briatore admission

F1 driver contracts to be altered after Max Verstappen punishment?

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, has hinted that future F1 contracts could force drivers to participate in community service work.

It comes after newly crowned World Champion Max Verstappen finally served his punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen visited a grassroots motorsport event in the Rwandan capital city of Kigali ahead of the FIA’s annual prize-giving ceremony on Friday.

Read more: FIA tease F1 driver contract clauses after Max Verstappen punishment