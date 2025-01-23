Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari wiping Lewis Hamilton’s memory of Mercedes and the FIA threatening severe punishments -including race bans and points deductions – in F1 2025.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, FIA threaten severe penalties, more

Ferrari ‘erasing Lewis Hamilton’s memory’ in simulator

Ferrari have been going to extreme lengths to ‘erase’ Lewis Hamilton’s memory during his first simulator sessions at Maranello, it has been claimed.

Hamilton made his first public appearances as a Ferrari driver this week, visiting the team’s Maranello factory on Monday before enjoying his first test outing at Fiorano on Wednesday.

It marks only the second team switch of Hamilton’s F1 career, with his only previous transfer occurring in 2013 when he swapped McLaren for Mercedes.

FIA threaten race bans, points deductions for drivers in F1 2025

F1 drivers could be hit with race bans and points deductions under new stewards’ guidelines for misconduct introduced by governing body the FIA for the F1 2025 season.

Red Bull driver and reigning World Champion Max Verstappen found himself at the centre of a stand off with the FIA at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix, having been punished for swearing in a press conference ahead of the event.

Verstappen went on to stage a form of protest for the rest of the weekend, being noticeably unforthcoming in FIA press conferences.

Lewis Hamilton Fiorano lap times emerge as Michael Schumacher’s record stands

Lewis Hamilton’s lap times from his first Ferrari test at Fiorano remain a closely guarded secret, with the team electing against publishing the times from the private run.

With Hamilton dealing with fog, rain and some small errors on Wednesday, it has been claimed that the seven-time World Champion produced times in the region of the one-minute mark.

It means the lap record at Fiorano – clocked in 2004 by Michael Schumacher, the only other seven-time World Champion in F1 history – continues to stand.

Lewis Hamilton called Sebastian Vettel ahead of Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton repeatedly called four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel for advice ahead of his test debut with Ferrari, it has emerged.

Hamilton’s maiden test came just over a decade after Vettel took to the track for the first time as a Ferrari driver, taking to a similarly damp Fiorano in November 2014.

Vettel claimed 14 victories in a five-year spell at Ferrari between 2015 and 2020.

McLaren sign former Sauber boss as new role confirmed

McLaren have appointed former Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi in the newly created role of chief business affairs officer.

Alunni Bravi confirmed his departure from Sauber last week ahead of the impending arrival of Jonathan Wheatley, who was appointed as the team principal of the soon-to-be Audi F1 team last year.

Alunni Bravi will work closely with McLaren chief Zak Brown in his new role.

