Friday’s F1 news features Lewis Hamilton’s first words as a Ferrari F1 2025 driver as Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle spots a potential trap after a key Project 677 change.

Let’s dive straight into the day’s main headlines…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, Martin Brundle and more

Lewis Hamilton’s first words as a Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton has issued his first statement since joining Ferrari from Mercedes for the F1 2025 season.

January 1 marked Hamilton’s first day as a Ferrari driver following the conclusion of his Mercedes contract on December 31.

Hamilton is not expected to start work at Ferrari until later this month following a winter break.

Martin Brundle reacts as Ferrari make major Project 677 change

Reports this week claimed that Ferrari have adjusted the cockpit position of their F1 2025 car – codenamed Project 677 – for Lewis Hamilton’s first season with the team.

And F1 pundit Martin Brundle has lifted the lid on the importance of seating position in an F1 car, claiming drivers can feel “trapped” if it isn’t right.

Hamilton previously complained that his cockpit was too far forward during his penultimate season with Mercedes in 2023.

It is unclear if Hamilton had any direct influence on the change to the cockpit of the Ferrari – though he is believed to be close to the team’s chassis technical director Loic Serra, who arrived from Mercedes in October 2024.

Exclusive: Racing Bulls boss rejects F1 ‘B team’ concerns

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Racing Bulls chief executive Peter Bayer has claimed that he isn’t concerned about ‘B-team’ criticism following calls for the FIA to change the rules for the future.

The Racing Bulls team is owned by Red Bull and, while they operate as two separate entities, their collaborative synergy has resulted in calls for such relationships to be delineated in a clearer manner.

Flavio Briatore: Alpine had no interest in short-term Carlos Sainz deal

Flavio Briatore has claimed Alpine cooled their interest in Carlos Sainz as the outgoing Ferrari driver was only interested in a short-term deal.

Sainz’s move to Williams was at risk of being hijacked around the time of last year’s Spanish Grand Prix as Alpine emerged as a serious alternative for F1 2025.

Williams eventually confirmed the signing of Sainz on a multi-year contract on the first day of the summer break in July.

Politician hits back in Michael Schumacher row

The mayor of Kerpen has defended the decision to deny F1 legend Michael Schumacher an honourary citizenship in his adopted hometown in Germany.

It comes after Schumacher’s brother, the six-time F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher, said he was “lost for words” by the move.

The Schumacher brothers were born in Hurth, Germany, but came to be closely associated with nearby Kerpen over the course of their F1 careers.

